Jimmy Neutron in Fortnite: What to expect, rumors, and more

Recently, Jimmy Neutron trended in Fortnite circles. Rumors that the boy genius from the popular Nickelodeon show would end up in the battle royale game came fast and furious. Even concept art of the skin has been sent around, prompting many to get excited about the potential addition of Neutron.

There's been no official word on whether or not Jimmy Neutron will be arriving in any time soon. Here's what players can expect regarding a potentially huge collaboration.

Fortnite Jimmy Neutron: What players can expect

A viral tweet that has now amassed over 70,000 likes on Twitter indicated that a Jimmy Neutron Fortnite collaboration was in the works. Neutron was the titular character from the popular show that ran in the early aughts. While this kind of collaboration is unexpected, to say the least, Neutron certainly has plenty of fans.

However, much to the dismay of excited fans, Jimmy Neutron is more than likely not coming to Fortnite. Shortly after posting the initial image of Neutron, the same user admitted that it was just a prank.

While this is arguably the initial source of the rumor, such murmurs tend to spread quickly. Many players all across the internet got wind of Jimmy Neutron's supposed arrival, obviously unaware that it was just a prank. As of now, Jimmy Neutron is not coming to Fortnite.

Also Read

Jimmy Neutron would need some work done to become an actual Fortnite skin. Image via Nickelodeon

But that's not to say he never will. Fortnite is no stranger to huge collaborations, so it's not out of the question. A collaboration like this has yet to be done, but that hasn't stopped Epic Games in the past. The developers are likely aware of this rumor and the concept art behind it, and that may lead them to consider doing a skin like this, but for now, Jimmy Neutron fans will have to settle for reruns of their favorite cartoon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee