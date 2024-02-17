John Wick fearlessly charges into the final Duo, Fortnite community congralutes the player

The Fortnite world is filled with intense and exhilarating moments, and showcasing daring heroism can not only turn the tide of the battle but also make for a memorable moment. In a new Reddit clip by u/codyninja636, the player showcased a moment of fearlessness that allowed them to ensure victory, leaving the Fortnite community in awe of their strategy.

In the Reddit clip, u/codyninja636 and their teammate, donning the Crystal skin, can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, going up against another duo in a 2v2 situation. The clip perfectly showcases how being reckless can sometimes be advantageous in tense situations.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's display of fearlessness

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As the match dwindled to a top 4 situation, the stakes couldn't have been higher. Knowing this, the player and their teammate camped in a bush while using a sniper scope to keep their eyes on the enemy duo, who were clad in the Skull Trooper and Warpaint skins. The enemy duo had fortified their position with a hired NPC and a Business Turret, ensuring that u/codyninja636 and their teammate would be mowed down if they tried to attack.

Undeterred by the enemies' strong defenses, u/codyninja636 seized the moment and delivered a headshot to the Warpaint-clad enemy just as they were taunting the player with the 'Have A Seat' emote, knocking them down. With one enemy down for the count, the player fearlessly charged toward the hut they were positioned near.

The player rushed into the enemy's hut, tanking hits from the Business Turret as well as Cluster Clingers from the hired Fortnite NPC, and confronted the remaining enemy, who was trying to revive their fallen teammate, With a barrage of shots from the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, the player was able to eliminate the enemy, securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community erupted in applause upon witnessing u/codyninja636's reckless yet effective strategy. While some players appreciated the quick thinking and the risky nature of the encounter, others couldn't help but draw comparisons to the real John Wick, expressing how the player's strategy is something John Wick would definitely do. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are given below:

Comment byu/codyninja636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/codyninja636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Some players also highlighted a missed opportunity by the player, as using the Have A Seat emote after securing the Victory Royale would have been a perfect stroke of irony.

Comment byu/codyninja636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/codyninja636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/codyninja636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The Fortnite community continues to experiment with and explore different strategies toward battle, with u/codyninja636's clip being an instance where recklessness turned out to be a huge strength.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!