"Jubi Slide Emote is literally a scam": Fortnite community upset that new Emote is same as Side Shuffle

Fortnite is vastly known for its intricate and storied list of in-game emotes, providing players with a layer of self-expression that not many games can. However, a recent development has left the community divided as players are engaging in discussions about the new Jubi Slide emote, with one member even stating:

“Jubi Slide Emote is literally a scam”

The Jubi Slide emote, released in the Item Shop, is a new Icon Series emote priced at 500 V-Bucks. While the Jubi Slide has a certain charm, players couldn’t help but notice how similar the animations are to the previously released Side Shuffle emote that debuted in Chapter 3 Season 4.

“They pulled a Blizzard with this one” - The Fortnite community is not feeling the newly released Jubi Slide emote

The resemblance between the Jubi Slide and the Side Shuffle is uncanny, and players aren't happy about it. Many members of the Fortnite community have come forward to express their frustrations with the newly released emote, accusing Epid Games of recycling in-game content and not offering players anything substantially new or innovative.

In the eyes of several unhappy players, the Jubi Slide feels more like a scam than a regular Item Shop emote, with players even questioning Epic Games’ integrity and creativity in designing and selling emotes. Players are expressing their frustrations on multiple platforms, with a recent Reddit post by u/GustavoGmmr especially becoming a hub for players to give their opinions on the issue.

While players in the Fortnite community voiced their disappointment at the perceived lack of creativity and originality on Epic Games' part, others are not so up in arms about the issue. Quite a few players said they missed the Side Shuffle emote when it first came out, so the Jubi Slide makes for a good enough replacement.

Some players even pointed out how they liked the music featured in the Jubi Slide emote more than the Side Shuffle emote and cited the superior music in the former as a redeeming factor that allows them to appreciate the new emote on its own merits. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Among the criticisms, some players couldn't help but toss in a few jokes about how this seems like something Activision Blizzard would do since they are notorious for their microtransaction model.

As the Fortnite community continues to explore the similarities between the two emotes, it remains to be seen if this was a one-time thing or something players need to look out for down the line.

