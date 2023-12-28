Loki seemingly took inspiration from Fortnite and the Foundation

Fortnite and Marvel have intersected unexpectedly, with the game's storyline seemingly contributing to an epic narrative within the latter's cinematic universe. The Foundation's sacrifice in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5's Zero Crisis event shares striking thematic and visual similarities with Loki's sacrificial act in the recently released season 2 finale of Loki.

In Fortnite lore, The Foundation is the leader of the Seven, and he played a pivotal role during the Zero Crisis live event. With the Zero Point destabilizing beyond repair, he sealed himself and the Zero Point inside a spire, essentially holding the Omniverse together by containing the destructive force of the Zero Point.

Sacrifices by Loki and Fortnite's The Foundation share several similarities

In Season 2 of Loki, the God of Mischief faces a dilemma similar to that of The Foundation. With the Loom overloaded with branching timelines and no other solution in sight, Loki destroys the Loom meant to keep the timelines in check.

With the Loom gone and the branching timelines dying around him, the God of Mischief makes the tough choice of holding all the timelines together, serving as a living Loom, and allowing multiple universes to exist. In this heroic act of saving the multiverse, Loki seals himself away at the end of time, sitting on a broken throne alone while making sure everyone else lives.

Loki and The Foundation made profound sacrifices to preserve the fabric of reality and all existence in their respective universes. By being willingly sealed away, they became a focal point that prevented catastrophic consequences that threatened all of reality.

Loki and Fortnite's The Foundation had similar story arc trajectories

The Foundation and Loki's sacrifices are driven by the common goal of preserving the multiverse. In Fortnite, the leader of the Seven ensured that reality stays stable by containing the Zero Point, while in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki safeguarded the existence of various timelines and universes.

The themes of the greater good and self-sacrifice resonate strongly with both narratives. With their choices, both Loki and The Foundation acknowledge the importance and necessity of their actions for the well-being of everyone in the multiverse, transcending their personal desires.

The parallels between Loki's heroic act in Season 2 and the Foundation's sacrifice in Fortnite showcase the universal themes of self-sacrifice for the greater good. Both characters, while existing in vastly different realms of storytelling, contribute to their respective universes' narratives in immensely impactful ways.

