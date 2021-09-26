Midas in Fortnite Season 8: Which characters  are related to the golden mischief-maker

Midas, the man with the golden touch, is probably one of the most loved characters in Fortnite. There are a few things gamers want Epic to repeat over and over again, and the return of Midas to the Item Shop is one of them.

The affection towards Midas is also due to the fact that he tried to escape the loop. His valiant efforts made him a hero in the eyes of loopers, which is evident in his popularity.

Midas' efforts have often intrigued loopers, and many believe that he has a few trusted connections around him. This article will reveal who are the ones closely associated with Midas in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Midas and his army are coming back

Jules and Marigold

The first names that pop up whenever we speak of Midas's alias are Jules and Marigold.

Jules is the daughter of Midas, and she has been in the game since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Ever since her introduction, gamers have seen how she has assisted Midas in his missions. Due to her exquisite mechanic skills, Midas relies greatly on her and is one of the reasons for his impeccable success.

Marigold in Fortnite is counterpart of Midas

Marigold is the female counterpart of Midas and was released in Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite. Even though she was added later than Jules, gamers quickly noticed several instances where Marigold was teased way back in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Even though she is not as efficient as Jules turned out to be, she is an alias of Midas and assists him nonetheless.

The trio of Midas, Jules, and Marigold was seen plotting a conspiracy likely against the I.O. back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. These characters explicitly spoke about some kind of secret plans, and it was anticipated that they might have something to do with the end-of-season event.

The First Shadows Set

Underestimating someone is a mistake, and when it is someone as influential as Midas, it is quite grave. The I.O. might've taken things lightly by waiving off the threat imposed by Midas, Jules, and Marigold. But there is quite a reason to reconsider because Midas has new allies.

Three operatives, one golden touch.



Subscribe to Fortnite Crew from September through November to get The First Shadows Set and earn bonus styles for all 3 Outfits Three operatives, one golden touch.



Subscribe to Fortnite Crew from September through November to get The First Shadows Set and earn bonus styles for all 3 Outfits https://t.co/ZcZve7oMsF

The First Shadows set will be taking over the Fortnite Crew, and each month will reveal a new character that is indeed a close associate of Midas. A recent tweet from Fortnite shows the arrival of the aforementioned set.

The three skins that will be unveiled in the coming months are:

September : The Burning Wolf, Midas' first enforcer

: The Burning Wolf, Midas' first enforcer October : Chaos Origins, Midas' first redeemed

: Chaos Origins, Midas' first redeemed November: Sierra, Midas' first pardoned

A few days back, an animated video went viral on the internet. The animation depicted The Burning Wolf stealthily assassinating guards and coming for the boss. Although the boss figure was not explicitly revealed, the golden hand and the A.L.T.E.R. logo in the nearby folders suggested that it was none other than Midas.

This has raised gamers' expectations as everyone is eager to see him once again in a new avatar. With the Crew Pack blocking three consecutive months, the return of Midas could be possible. However, it is quite early to say anything.

