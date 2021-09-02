Where to get Marigold's message from the dead drop in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

It would seem that despite Marigold's best efforts, the Fortnite IO mole has managed to once again infiltrate and compromise communications. While Dr. Slone's plan of bringing down the Mothership hasn't changed, the Imagined Order is unable to communicate with its field agents.

Irrespective of the situation, the show must go on, and alien invaders must be eliminated. Marigold has a top secret message to share with players regarding the same, but is unable to meet in person.

For players to receive the message, they must collect it from the secure dead drop locations on the island. Those willing to venture forth and find them will receive 30,000 experience points for the effort.

"Get Marigold's message from the dead drop" Fortnite week 13 Epic challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: Fortnite week 13 Epic challenges will go live on September 2 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Get Marigold's message from the dead drop" Fortnite week 13 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players have to find and locate the message left by Marigold at the dead drop. There are three locations in total, but players only need to interact with one.

Although the challenge is located in spots between Boney Burbs and Weeping Woods, it is relatively easy, and players should have no problem completing the task at hand.

Where to find Marigold's message at the dead drop

As mentioned above, there are three known locations at which players can find Marigold's message. The dead drop will look like a tree trunk with a hatch attached to it. Here are their locations:

One can be found south of the road leading away from Boney Burbs.

Another is located on the opposite bank of the river next to the bridge.

The last one is located across the bridge from Weeping Woods.

All Marigold message dead drop locations in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

While players can indeed interact with any one of these dead drops, the safest one is the dead drop located across the bridge from Weeping Woods. The other two are accessible as well, but they are located in a very precarious place, and players may get ambushed easily.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Edited by Sabine Algur