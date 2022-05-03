Moon Knight fights Fortnite's Peely in new animated short, and it needs to be seen to be believed

Moon Knight landed in Fortnite a couple of weeks ago and was quickly a popular purchase in the Item Shop.

Despite having just one skin (with three styles) and a harvesting tool, fans quickly grabbed the skin and started playing with it. The television show of the same name has taken the world by storm on Disney+, extending into the popular battle royale.

Players have made some cool videos with the skin. A player who was playing as the Mr. Knight skin stopped fighting a Moon Knight skin and then hugged it out (a reference to the fourth episode of the series).

However, one of the coolest videos has to be this one where an animator redid a popular scene from the third episode in Fortnite.

Fortnite animator redoes Moon Knight scene in-game

In the episode, Marc Spector and his alter, Steven Grant, travel to Egypt in search of clues. They are eventually led to one seedy character who might have what they need, but things quickly go south.

Marc suits up in the classic Moon Knight costume to fight it out, and midway through the epic battle, Steven Grant takes control of the body. In doing so, the suit transforms into the Mr. Knight suit.

Steven stops fighting and tries to deescalate the situation but gets impaled by a few spears and implores Marc to take over again.

This Fortnite animation perfectly recreates the scene, except with Peely instead of one of Midnight Man's thugs. The audio is taken directly from the episode, and the movements and the animation match up perfectly.

Even the transition from Marc to Steven, or Moon Knight to Mr. Knight, is perfectly done and mirrors their transition in the show. All in all, not many Fortnite animations have been done this well.

Moon Knight skins (Image via Epic Games)

With Moon Knight finally joining the game, Epic Games has collected a few Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

Most of the significant characters have made it into the game, with a few exceptions like:

Wanda Maximoff (who may be coming eventually)

Sam Wilson's Captain America (who might be coming with the Zero War comic)

Hulk

Bucky Barnes

War Machine

Wasp

As more Marvel skins get added, players might eventually be able to recreate entire major scenes from MCU movies. Only a few more characters are needed for this to happen.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar