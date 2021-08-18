Morty Fortnite skin: Expected release date, first look, and everything known so far

A Morty Fortnite skin is still a dream for millions of fans around the world. Chapter 2 Season 7 revolves around an alien invasion, and the dynamic duo of Rick and Morty has witnessed a plethora of such attacks during adventures.

Rick has already arrived in Fortnite, and fans eagerly wait for the Morty skin to complete their collection. Luckily, their wait is almost over as leaks have revealed the first look at the cosmetic in Fortnite.

Morty Fortnite skin to have mech arms and legs

Interestingly, many players believed that Morty wouldn't become a skin in Fortnite due to his physique. It is self-evident that he is way shorter than a standard Fortnite outfit.

However, Epic Games has surprised fans with its creativity yet again. Morty will arrive in Fortnite in a mech suit.

Hypex recently posted about the leaked Morty skin on Twitter:

Morty hasn't worn this suit in any Rick and Morty episodes up until now. This makes the Fortnite skin even more authentic and appealing to fans.

Another interesting detail about the Morty Fortnite Skin is its backbling. From the looks of it, it is a Meeseeks box that spawns Mr Meeseeks.

Even though it is too much to expect, fans want the backbling in the Morty skin to be a reactive Meeseeks box. By pushing the button, this reactive backbling can spawn Mr Meeseeks.

Mr Meeseeks from Rick and Morty might come to Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

However, players who haven't watched Rick and Morty might not like the Morty skin. On the flip side, regular viewers of the show won't think twice before buying a Mech-Morty skin with a reactive Mr Meeseeks backbling.

When will the Morty Fortnite skin release?

Currently, there's no information on the release date of the Morty Fortnite skin. Having said that, the Rick and Morty collaboration happened in Chapter 2 Season 7, which will end in a few weeks.

Hence, it is safe to assume that Morty will arrive in the Item Shop soon and most likely before the release of Chapter 2 Season 8. The skin's price is also a mystery, but players can expect it to be 1200 to 2000 V-bucks.

A Rick and Morty collaboration without Morty would have indeed seemed incomplete. Even Epic realized this and designed a Morty Fortnite skin that no one expected.

