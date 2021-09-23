Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was supposed to launch the Naruto skin in the game and fellow otakus in the community were hyped for the release. Dataminers and industry insiders had made it almost certain that Naruto was coming to the Season 8 Battle Pass.

However, as soon as the season dropped, it became clear that the initial 100 tiers of the pass did not have Naruto.

The expectation for a Naruto skin rose when a document was leaked a few months back from the massive Apple vs. Epic Games courtroom battle. In the document that listed out multiple upcoming collaborations with the likes of Ariana Grande and J Balvin, both of which came true in Season 7, was the mention of Naruto among many others.

☄️ @alph0nseo Fortnite lobby’s after Naruto gets added into the game 😭 Fortnite lobby’s after Naruto gets added into the game 😭 https://t.co/FN1sQlrL9y

However, Naruto has not been added to Fortnite as part of the Season 8 Battle Pass. Nonetheless, based on the latest word on the street, Fortnite players should not give up hope.

Naruto might get added later in Season 8 of Fortnite

In an exclusive conversation between Candy Wing and Donald Mustard, it was presumed that the COO of Epic Games had blurted out that Naruto will be coming to the Battle Pass for Season 8.

However, Mustard later clarified that Naruto will not be coming to the Battle Pass, rather it will be added to the Item Shop as an exclusive outfit that players can purchase.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing !!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) https://t.co/LHfLP1shUC

There is no intel on what the price of the skin will be and if there is a way to unlock it for free. Since Naruto is an extremely popular character, there might be a chance that Epic Games will have a grindable option for all players to unlock the outfit in Fortnite.

September 21, 2021 seemed to be the expected date when Fortnite players thought Naruto would be added to the game as it was the anime's 22nd anniversary. However, Fortnite has disappointed fans once again and now they have to wait longer for the outfit to arrive in the game.

Also Read

Blazer™ Commissions Open @blazerr___ i like how people were expecting the naruto skin in fortnite to come out on the anniversary of the series yet when that day came around there were like no official sources that even acknowledged it i like how people were expecting the naruto skin in fortnite to come out on the anniversary of the series yet when that day came around there were like no official sources that even acknowledged it

An event is also expected to take place soon as the Cubes get closer to the center of the map and this event update might lead to the release of the Naruto skin Fortnite Season 8.

Edited by Rohit Mishra