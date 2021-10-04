Naruto is the only skin Fortnite players want to see in Chapter 2 Season 8

During Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, leakers seemed rather confident about the upcoming release of the Naruto skin. Naturally, this led to millions of players getting hyped for the popular anime character's arrival.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released a few weeks ago and the Naruto skin is yet to be seen in the Item Shop. Claims that the skin will be part of the Battle Pass have apparently turned out to be false.
Regardless, the delay in its release has further added to the hype surrounding the Naruto skin. From the looks of it, it seems to be the only skin that players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Fortnite players ask Epic Games to release Naruto instead of other skins
Fortnite's Twitter handle recently announced the arrival of new skins such as Wolfsbane and Geometrik. Surprisingly, fans were more concerned about the release of Naruto instead of these skins.
Here are some responses from social media that best summarize the community's expectations for a Naruto skin:
It is quite evident that players are desperately waiting for Naruto's arrival in Fortnite. Some fan theories have suggested that even other characters from the anime such as Itachi and Sasuke could arrive in the Item Shop.
Naruto seems like the most popular character to ever arrive in Fortnite
Over the years, a wide range of big names have arrived in Fortnite as cosmetic items. This includes fictional characters such as Kratos and Master Chief as well as real life celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.
Surprisingly, none of these skins were able to generate as much hype as the potential Naruto skin. He is the protagonist of the fourth-most selling manga anime series ever, that has sold over 250 million copies worldwide.
The anime industry is more popular than ever at the moment. Naruto is a part of the 'Big Three' alongside Bleach and One Piece, implying that millions of people who watch anime are most likely aware of the young ninja. This certainly explains the sky-scraping hype behind a skin of this particular character.
As of now, Epic Games has maintained silence over the release of Naruto's skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. As per the leakers, the crossover is still expected to happen soon and players must remain dutifully patient.
Fans around the world are planning tcelebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10, which seems like the ideal occasion for the developers to finally officiate the crossover.