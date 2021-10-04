Naruto is the only skin Fortnite players want to see in Chapter 2 Season 8

During Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, leakers seemed rather confident about the upcoming release of the Naruto skin. Naturally, this led to millions of players getting hyped for the popular anime character's arrival.

#Ex Candywing @qCandywing Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass ) He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released a few weeks ago and the Naruto skin is yet to be seen in the Item Shop. Claims that the skin will be part of the Battle Pass have apparently turned out to be false.

Regardless, the delay in its release has further added to the hype surrounding the Naruto skin. From the looks of it, it seems to be the only skin that players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite players ask Epic Games to release Naruto instead of other skins

Fortnite's Twitter handle recently announced the arrival of new skins such as Wolfsbane and Geometrik. Surprisingly, fans were more concerned about the release of Naruto instead of these skins.

Here are some responses from social media that best summarize the community's expectations for a Naruto skin:

philli @Rei_Plushie @FortniteGame Ya could’ve released naruto cause the anniversary but nope ya release this goofy busted ass skin….. more reasons why warzone and Apex is destroying you guys like fr dead game @FortniteGame Ya could’ve released naruto cause the anniversary but nope ya release this goofy busted ass skin….. more reasons why warzone and Apex is destroying you guys like fr dead game

Lucas @Lucas12824052 @FortniteGame Come on fortnite when is naruto gonna release😞 @FortniteGame Come on fortnite when is naruto gonna release😞

SypherPK @SypherPK Fortnite Anime pack is lit but can we get a Naruto collaboration please 😳 Fortnite Anime pack is lit but can we get a Naruto collaboration please 😳

It is quite evident that players are desperately waiting for Naruto's arrival in Fortnite. Some fan theories have suggested that even other characters from the anime such as Itachi and Sasuke could arrive in the Item Shop.

Twea - Spooky @TweaBR It seems Epic added "crows" to the game, just to tease the Naruto collab (killing them won't give you anything so I don't think Epic would add it for nothing)Also Shisui's and the crow Eyes looks like the banner we got In this seasons battle pass! It seems Epic added "crows" to the game, just to tease the Naruto collab (killing them won't give you anything so I don't think Epic would add it for nothing)Also Shisui's and the crow Eyes looks like the banner we got In this seasons battle pass! https://t.co/sRki7zyNpi

Naruto seems like the most popular character to ever arrive in Fortnite

Over the years, a wide range of big names have arrived in Fortnite as cosmetic items. This includes fictional characters such as Kratos and Master Chief as well as real life celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

Surprisingly, none of these skins were able to generate as much hype as the potential Naruto skin. He is the protagonist of the fourth-most selling manga anime series ever, that has sold over 250 million copies worldwide.

The anime industry is more popular than ever at the moment. Naruto is a part of the 'Big Three' alongside Bleach and One Piece, implying that millions of people who watch anime are most likely aware of the young ninja. This certainly explains the sky-scraping hype behind a skin of this particular character.

As of now, Epic Games has maintained silence over the release of Naruto's skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. As per the leakers, the crossover is still expected to happen soon and players must remain dutifully patient.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Naruto will come to the game once Epic is ready and wants to release him.They were pushing for a release in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but that didn't work out according to multiple insiders.He is still *rumored* to be released this season, so just be a bit more patient. Naruto will come to the game once Epic is ready and wants to release him.They were pushing for a release in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but that didn't work out according to multiple insiders.He is still *rumored* to be released this season, so just be a bit more patient.

Fans around the world are planning tcelebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10, which seems like the ideal occasion for the developers to finally officiate the crossover.

