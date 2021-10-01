Naruto skin in Fortnite could be arriving on this October, suggests new theory

Fortnite players were ecstatic at the news that Epic Games was acquiring the rights to Naruto in hopes of placing him in the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass. As the final days of Chapter 2 Season 7 played out, the anticipation for the wildly popular anime character grew.

Ultimately, the Season 8 battle pass was revealed and Naruto was nowhere to be found.

Naruto is not likely to be a part of the battle pass at all this season. Even the secret skin has been leaked and the silhouette looks nothing like Naruto, it begs the question: when is Naruto showing up in Fortnite, if at all?

five @mafuyuenos naruto stuck in the fortnite encrypted files naruto stuck in the fortnite encrypted files https://t.co/Q5mZvOC4g1

A new theory may have the answer. Here's when players might be able to expect Naruto to make his Fortnite debut.

When will Naruto skin in Fortnite arrive?

Naruto's anniversary was on September 21 and many players thought he would be coming then. It would have been a great date for the addition, but it never came to fruition. Fortnite has not yet seen Naruto or even given any indication of when he's going to show up, though his appearance is more than likely.

When Naruto will arrive in Fortnite this season is anyone's guess. Image via Epic Games

On that date, however, crows began showing up and all Naruto fans knew about the connection there. Additionally, a Naruto-esque banner showed up as well, so all signs are pointing towards the impending arrival of Naruto in Fortnite.

The month of October has two significant dates for Naruto. October 3 is Naruto day, which would be the perfect opportunity to finally bring him to Fortnite. However, if Epic Games decides not to do it on that day, October 10 is Naruto's birthday, which is another great day to debut the new skin.

Jack Zanite XVII @JackZanite i share my birthday with naruto from the anime naruto, naruto will come to fortnite on my birthday and i EXPECT to be GIFTED him on MY BIRTHDAY i share my birthday with naruto from the anime naruto, naruto will come to fortnite on my birthday and i EXPECT to be GIFTED him on MY BIRTHDAY https://t.co/hsnImvBCFR

Whether or not Naruto will actually arrive on those days is still unknown. The same can be said for what cosmetics may accompany him and how players will be able to acquire the skin, though the Item Shop is the most likely place.

