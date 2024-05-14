“Never attack anybody doing quests”: Fortnite player has wholesome interaction with opponent trying to complete Season 2 story quests

Fortnite's landscape is highly competitive and filled with intense battles that truly test the players' skills and understanding of the game's mechanics. Among these competitive battles, the game also has quests and challenges that players can complete on the Battle Royale map. However, since these quests are to be completed in actual matches, attempts to do so can quickly go awry.

However, in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Istoleachickennugget, where the player, donning the Stray outfit, came across an enemy near one of the many Scrying Pools spread around the Chapter 5 map. Recognizing that the enemy was engaged in completing a Story quest, the player let them go on their way and stated:

“Never attack anybody doing quests”

Comments from the community (Reddit/Istoleachickennugget)

Members of the Fortnite community took to the comments section of the Reddit post to opine on the player's wholesome act, with u/H4ckdrag0n999 recounting a similar tale where they encountered an enemy during a match but ended up making friends with them. Redditor u/BarbecueStu highlighted how, if they find a player completing their quests, they let them be.

u/ForceKicker added some humor to the situation, referencing how the enemy was accompanied by a hired Fortnite NPC who grew aggressive towards the player but did not cause much damage to them, potentially because the former got into a vehicle and drove off.

Highlighting how most players don't echo u/Istoleachickennugget's sentiments towards players trying to complete their quests, Redditor u/Gigabot50 commented:

"Unfortunately 99% of players will see this and shoot you anyway"

Where to find Scrying Pools in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

All Scrying Pools in Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Scrying Pools were introduced to the game at the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, allowing players to easily access the storyline quests. Scrying Pools can be found at various points across the Chapter 5 map. Given below are all the locations of Scying Pools on the Battle Royale island:

Mount Olympus: A Scrying Pool can be found in the heart of the Mount Olympus POI.

Pleasant Piazza: One Scrying Pool can be found at the southwest of the Pleasant Piazza POI.

Reckless Railways: One Scrying Pool can be found to the northwest of the Reckless Railways POI.

The Underworld: One Scrying Pool is located to the west of The Underworld POI.

Through the Scrying Pools, you can not only access quests that inform you about the storyline but also get a hint of what Epic Games is planning for the Chapter 5 Season 2 live event. The Oracle has constantly warned players about the war that will conclude the Greek Mythology saga of the game.

