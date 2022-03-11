New Fortnite XP glitch map grants over 138,000 XP a minute, here is how

There is a new XP glitch available in Fortnite that players can perform to earn over 138,000 XP in a minute. The lower the level players are on, more is the amount of XP they will earn.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost at and end. With Season 2 coming up hot, players need to complete their Battle Pass grind for Season 1. Season 1 Battle Pass has a ton of exclusive cosmetic items, including a Spider-Man outfit that most players would like to unlock before the season comes to a close.

Players need 500 Battle Stars to unlock the 100 tiers of the Battle Pass. Sometimes, it is difficult to unlock the battle pass by simply grinding the Battle Royale mode. The amount of XP required increases with each level and players have to play a lot which can get time consuming. XP glitches are often a quick solution to earn tons of XP in a day.

Note: XP glitches are generally patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered, if the following XP glitch doesn't work, please refer to the other methods available in our Fortnite section. Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, players are advised not to abuse these methods.

How to earn 138,000 XP per minute from the new XP Glitch creative map in Fortnite Chapter 3

This new XP glitch can be performed on the new map called Amor 1v1 Build Fights. Refer to the steps below carefully to complete the glitch and earn tons of XP:

Step 1) Enter the following island code in the Creative mode: 7980 - 6844 - 3912.

Step 2) Once inside the map, go ahead and press "Start game" from the side menu.

Step 3) Head over to the "Support a Creator" section and build right on top of it. Then, simply jump on the section. Players should immediately be teleported to a tunnel.

Step 4) There is only one available direction in the tunnel and players need to run straight and they will teleport to a similar one when the first is finished. Do the same thing three more times to get teleported in an area that resembles space.

Step 5) A tornado should be spinning in the area and players need to jump into it.

Step 6) This will teleport players to a snow biome with a Fortnite NPC. Players need to approach and interact with the NPC. This will teleport them to a map with a ton of NPCs that do not interact.

Step 7) Head straight for the Foundation statue at the end of the map and interact with it. The button can be located near his left foot. This should teleport players to a new area with yellow lines. Emote once and tap the interact button at the end to complete the glitch and start earning XP.

JTReds @JTRedsFN got banned for doing a xp glitch in fortnite battle royale creative, ggs only, earned my ban, i wont do it again, sorry daddy mustard got banned for doing a xp glitch in fortnite battle royale creative, ggs only, earned my ban, i wont do it again, sorry daddy mustard https://t.co/mJenm5zEyu

Fortnite players who are at lower levels and have not performed any glitches previously on the same day will earn more XP than others.

