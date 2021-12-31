New live event starts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as players enter 2022

The year is coming to a close and that means one final Fortnite live event for 2021 will be coming soon. Depending on the time zone, the mini live event will be held several hours from now. According to Sinx6, the event will occur every hour from now until January 1 officially arrives. That means players can experience it whenever they want, though it is recommended to do it when it's about to get to the new year.

The event is simple, but here's what players can expect when they join.

Fortnite is ending 2021 with the annual New Year's Countdown live event

In the mini-live event, just like in years past on December 31, a giant ball will come through a rift at the top of the world, much like where players come out when they enter a rift on the island. The event leaked earlier this month.

It's unconfirmed, but it's reasonable to assume that this is the same ball that drops in New York City and other big places on New Year's Eve right as midnight is arriving. Even narratively, the ball can make sense since other items from the real world have made it into Fortnite through rifts (Drift, Golf Carts, etc.).

The New Year's Ball drops into Fortnite on December 31 (Image via Epic Games)

The ball will slowly crystalize and then begin to drop as the official 2022 countdown begins. As with the ball in real life, it will count down from 10 with a timer in the sky. When it hits zero, a burst of fireworks will explode and the celebration will begin.

After that, there's not much else going on in the event. Fortnite players can then hop back into the game or finally go to sleep.

It's a small event, but it's a consistent part of the year for Fortnite players. While the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great opportunity to celebrate with people virtually.

