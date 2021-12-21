Fortnite New Year event leak shows what Epic has planned for 2022

Fortnite hosts a live event every single year. They do more than that, but there's at least one that occurs every year, and it is actually at the very beginning of the year (or end of the previous year). The New Year's Eve event is popular in Fortnite as players often stay up late to witness it live.

These events are largely the same year after year, but it's still a treat and something to look forward to at the end of the year. This year's event has leaked early and has Fortnite players excited for it.

New Year's Eve event leaked ahead of Fortnite live event

The event isn't going to happen live for another ten days, but a new leak has shown what it will look like when that day does arrive.

The leak comes courtesy of Sinx6, one of the more prominent leakers/content creators Fortnite has. In the event, much like in years past, a giant ball came through a rift at the top of the world.

(Thanks to Here's a look at the new years mini event happening soon! #Fortnite (Thanks to @YoungBoyLeaks for fixing in-game go drop him a follow!) Here's a look at the new years mini event happening soon! #Fortnite (Thanks to @YoungBoyLeaks for fixing in-game go drop him a follow!) https://t.co/rsIlXSdn2m

This is likely the same ball that drops in New York City and other places on New Year's Eve. It's not the first item that has been drawn in from the real world as in Chapter 1 Season 4, Drift and Golf Carts made their way from this reality to Fortnite.

The New Year's Ball drops into Fortnite on December 31 (Image via Epic Games)

The ball crystalizes and then begins to slowly drop as the countdown begins. It counts down from 10 to one and announces the start of a new year. In this case, it's 2022.

That's pretty much all the event consists of. It's a small but consistent part of the year for Fortnite players as they can pretty much always look forward to this live event on December 31.

The event will more than likely occur near midnight local time on December 31. The time zones will change, and the event timing will likely be affected by that. It's unlikely that players in other time zones will have to see the event at 10 PM or something like that.

