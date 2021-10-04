5 rarest Fortnite skins that you can own in Chapter 2 Season 8

Many Fortnite skins cost what seems like an eternity in the Item Shop. For example, the recent Eddie Brock and Venom skin bundles were available for several days, indicating that a lot of people got it. It's gone now but will likely return soon.

Other Fortnite skins make an appearance and then disappear indefinitely. When they finally make their return, like the Recon Specialist just did, it's big news for players who missed out the first time.

Skins that are absent from the Item Shop for long periods of time become rarer by the day. Here are the rarest Fortnite skins players can own in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Rarest Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Recon Specialist

As mentioned, the Recon Specialist has just returned after nearly 600 days. While many players are sure to scoop it up now, it's still one of the rarest skins that players own. Recon Specialist has been around since Season 1, so it's a pretty old skin, but the long absence means most current players won't have it.

2) Hyperion

Following its debut in February 2018, Hyperion hasn't been seen since January 2019. It has been absent from the game for just under 800 days, making it one of the rarest skins in the game. Since it's not an exclusive skin, Fortnite players may or may not see it again. Players who own this skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 are few.

Hyperion is one of the rarest skins in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

3) Rogue Agent

Rogue Agent was a starter pack that made it into the Item Shop. However, it was only present there once. After that, it disappeared for over 900 days and there's no indication that it will return any time soon. Rogue Agent is not a popular skin, but it is extremely rare.

Rogue Agent hasn't been seen in over 900 days (Image via Epic Games)

4) Hacivat

The Hacivat skin was added in the summer of 2018 and hasn't been seen in over 1,000 days. If players did happen to spend 1,500 V-Bucks on it, then they are the lucky ones. It may come back eventually but it's unclear as to when or if it even will. It's currently one of the rarest skins in Fortnite because it only appeared four times and the last occasion was three years ago.

Also Read

5) Aerial Assault Trooper

This skin was first seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1, at the very beginning. The skin was available to players who had the battle pass, but it wasn't automatically awarded. Once players reached a certain level, they were eligible to purchase it for V-Bucks. Since it wasn't automatically awarded, many eligible players didn't purchase it at the time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar