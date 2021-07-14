The top 5 rarest Fortnite skins as of July 2021

Fortnite has some extremely popular skins. Marvel collaborations like Dr. Doom, Loki, Daredevil and Thanos were the most favored. The Mandalorian was also well received. People flocked to the item shop to get the Batman skins when they were released for Batman day. Rare Fortnite skins, however, are those that aren't immediately admired, or are only available to certain players. Sometimes, an extremely rare skin is brought back - like in the case of Skull Trooper. That's why these are still the rarest Fortnite skins as of July 2021.

Rarest Fortnite skins

5. Black Widow

Given the recent release of Black Widow's highly anticipated and heavily delayed solo Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, it seems strange that she should be this list. Still, it's been 800 days since she was last seen in the Item Shop. Consequently, not many players own this skin. Many have shied away from Marvel collaborations and Black Widow wasn't one of the more prominent ones. Since her movie was released recently, she might return soon, but that remains to be seen.

Black Widow in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games Store)

4. Hyperion

After debuting in February of 2018, the Hyperion skin hasn't been seen since January 30th, 2019. It has been absent from the Item Shop for just under 900 days, making it one of the rarest skins in the game. As it's not exclusive, Fortnite players may or may not see it again. Even if it does return, it seems unlikely it will be any time soon.

Hyperion skin (Image via Fortnite Watch)

3. Hacivat

The Hacivat skin was added in the summer of 2018 and hasn't been seen in almost 1,000 days. Although it wasn't that sought-after, since then, no one has been able to get their hands on it. If players did happen to spend 1,500 V-Bucks on it, then they are the lucky ones. It may come back eventually, but it's unclear when or if it will.

2. Aerial Assault Trooper

This skin dates all the way back to Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 1. The very beginning. This skin was available to players who had the battle pass back then, but it wasn't automatically awarded. Once players reached a certain battle pass level, they were eligible to purchase it for V-Bucks. Considering the stipulations that players had to meet to purchase the Hyperion skin, and that it hasn't returned since the first season, it is definitely one of the rarest Fortnite skins.

1. Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider skin requires similar achievements and the timeframe for it makes it arguably the rarest skin in all of Fortnite. It's also a fairly plain skin, which makes it less enticing for those players who can even buy it. According to the Fortnite Wiki, this skin is exclusive and is never coming back. Rare, indeed.

Renegade Raider (Image via Pinterest)

