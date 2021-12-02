5 Weapons that need to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 (& 5 that need to be vaulted)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing an end. December 4 will be the final day of Chapter 2 as the final live event is happening then. Chapter 3 is right around the corner, which means an opportunity for new characters, new locations and new weapons.

Fortnite often vaults and unvaults weapons to keep the game fresh. This is especially true over season changes and chapter changes. It's the perfect opportunity to completely change the loot pool. Here's what they need to vault and unvault for next season.

Vaulting and unvaulting for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Vault

5) Sideways Rifle

Sideways Rifle has served its purpose this season, but is unlikely to ever be needed again. It was fairly useful, especially in the Sideways, but the Sideways is going away more than likely. The Sideways Rifle will, too.

4) Sideways Minigun

The same applies to the Sideways Minigun. It was very useful, even outside of the Sideways. Miniguns are good overall, but they've been sort of phased out of the game right now. Sideways Minigun would fall into that category, too.

The Sideways weapons served their purpose (Image via Epic Games)

3) Automatic Sniper Rifle

This gun was fine and brought a bit of range to the game, but it needs to go in favor of a regular sniper rifle. It's essentially just a scoped assault rifle, and that wasn't that great of a weapon.

2) Combat Assault Rifle

The bloom on this weapon is very bad, which makes it hard to shoot with. It's not the worst gun in the game, but it should probably be vaulted.

1) Charged Shotgun

The Charged Shotgun isn't fully available in the game, but it can be crafted. If Fortnite is going to have crafting in Chapter 3, they need to have a better gun to craft shotguns into.

Most players didn't bother crafting to get this gun (Image via Epic Games)

Unvaulted

5) Grenade Launcher

Instead of exploding on impact, this explosive weapon worked like tossing grenades, which can often be more beneficial than firing rockets. Adding this back, or any explosive weapon, would be a good idea.

4) Heavy Shotgun

This gun combined the firing rate of the Tactical and the damage of the Pump. The Combat Shotgun does that to an extent, but the Heavy was the best version. The Heavy Shotgun is considered the best shotgun of all, so it should return.

Faith braver @faithbraver Me when fortnite ads back the heavy shotgun Me when fortnite ads back the heavy shotgun https://t.co/2Fa5BgyloW

3) Drum Gun

The Drum Gun is a unique assault rifle that provides different options for players, and its return would be welcomed. It won an unvaulting vote once before, so it's obviously a fan favorite.

2) Hand Cannon

The Hand Cannon simultaneously had the damage to be a close combat weapon and the range to do more than just that. It would give heavy bullets a legitimate use and be a popular choice.

1) Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

A sniper needs to come back, whichever one they choose is fine. The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle was one of the best and one of the simplest, so it would be a great choice.

Edited by Rohit Mishra