A $15 million Fortnite LAN tournament is on its way in 2022

The biggest Fortnite LAN event was the 2019 World Cup that had a $30 million prize pool. However, there haven't been any LAN events since the World Cup owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.
Prominent creator Aussie Antics has revealed that a $15 million LAN event, in which the biggest names from all regions of the world are set to take part, is in the works. It will take place in Saudi Arabia, and the qualifiers have already begun.
Here's what Loopers can expect from what seems like one of the biggest Fortnite tournaments ever.
Gamers Without Borders is set to host a $15 million Fortnite tournament
In a recent video, AussieAntics stated that Fortnite’s biggest pros and content creators from around the world have been personally invited to take part in the GWB Elite Competition.
Aspiring pros had the chance to enter the tournament by participating in the three qualifiers that took place on April 24, April 26, and April 27. Top 100 (50 Teams) have qualified for the Semi Finals. The top 5 teams from the Semi Finals will bag an opportunity to play in Gamers Without Borders main tournament which in itself is a qualifier for the gaming festival in Saudi Arabia.
Two such qualifiers will be organized, which means that a total of 10 teams will be able to compete in the gaming festival. From regions like Europe and NA, 20 Duos will advance to the festival. The remaining slots will be filled by the invited pros.
Big names from the Middle East region, such as Mahmod "Modisk" Abbas, have qualified for the Semi Finals. It won't be a surprise if fans get to watch them at the gaming festival as well.
AussieAntics has claimed that creators and pros who've accepted the invitation cannot disclose it due to an agreement.
Will the upcoming $15 million Fortnite tournament support building?
Ever since Fortnite introduced Zero Build modes in Chapter 3 Season 2, casuals and content creators have been asking the developers to host more Zero Build tournaments.
The likes of Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, Chap, and millions of their fans love such tournaments as they have a unique meta.
As it turns out, the GWB gaming festival will be based on the Zero Build mode. This will be a great incentive for content creators as otherwise they wouldn't stand a chance against veterans in matches where building is enabled. The skill-gap in Zero Build mode won't be an issue as players will majorly need to rely on aim and game sense.
AussieAntics' sources claim that the upcoming LAN event will also include tournaments with building enabled. Naturally, pros who've improved their building and editing skills with years and years of hard work will be more inclined towards participating in standard matches.
All in all, more clarity on the gaming festival in Saudi Arabia can be expected in the upcoming weeks. Pros and content creators who are taking part in the tournament are expected to reveal more information soon.