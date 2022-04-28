A $15 million Fortnite LAN tournament is on its way in 2022

The biggest Fortnite LAN event was the 2019 World Cup that had a $30 million prize pool. However, there haven't been any LAN events since the World Cup owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

Prominent creator Aussie Antics has revealed that a $15 million LAN event, in which the biggest names from all regions of the world are set to take part, is in the works. It will take place in Saudi Arabia, and the qualifiers have already begun.

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics



$15 Million LAN Event for Fortnite with open qualifiers going on over the next few days



Also talked about why some players are getting banned for being in vehicles and others aren't



Search AussieAntics on YT Haven't seen a lot of people talking about this so made a video$15 Million LAN Event for Fortnite with open qualifiers going on over the next few daysAlso talked about why some players are getting banned for being in vehicles and others aren'tSearch AussieAntics on YT Haven't seen a lot of people talking about this so made a video$15 Million LAN Event for Fortnite with open qualifiers going on over the next few daysAlso talked about why some players are getting banned for being in vehicles and others aren'tSearch AussieAntics on YT ❤ https://t.co/GvnMtFTdVl

Here's what Loopers can expect from what seems like one of the biggest Fortnite tournaments ever.

Gamers Without Borders is set to host a $15 million Fortnite tournament

In a recent video, AussieAntics stated that Fortnite’s biggest pros and content creators from around the world have been personally invited to take part in the GWB Elite Competition.

Aspiring pros had the chance to enter the tournament by participating in the three qualifiers that took place on April 24, April 26, and April 27. Top 100 (50 Teams) have qualified for the Semi Finals. The top 5 teams from the Semi Finals will bag an opportunity to play in Gamers Without Borders main tournament which in itself is a qualifier for the gaming festival in Saudi Arabia.

Abdallah | عبدالله @3mW4si



EU/NAE/MENA/SA each region has 2 qualifiers

from each qualifier top 100 advance to semi-finals

from semis to main event :

MENA : 10 DUOS ADVANCE

SA : 14 DUOS ADVANCE

EU/NAE : 20 DUOS EACH REGION ADVANCE

Read next thread

(1/3) GWB Event Explanation and how to go to LANEU/NAE/MENA/SA each region has 2 qualifiersfrom each qualifier top 100 advance to semi-finalsfrom semis to main event :MENA : 10 DUOS ADVANCESA : 14 DUOS ADVANCEEU/NAE : 20 DUOS EACH REGION ADVANCERead next thread(1/3) GWB Event Explanation and how to go to LAN 🏆EU/NAE/MENA/SA each region has 2 qualifiers from each qualifier top 100 advance to semi-finals from semis to main event :MENA : 10 DUOS ADVANCE SA : 14 DUOS ADVANCE EU/NAE : 20 DUOS EACH REGION ADVANCE Read next thread(1/3) https://t.co/UFMrGnXoea

Two such qualifiers will be organized, which means that a total of 10 teams will be able to compete in the gaming festival. From regions like Europe and NA, 20 Duos will advance to the festival. The remaining slots will be filled by the invited pros.

Big names from the Middle East region, such as Mahmod "Modisk" Abbas, have qualified for the Semi Finals. It won't be a surprise if fans get to watch them at the gaming festival as well.

AussieAntics has claimed that creators and pros who've accepted the invitation cannot disclose it due to an agreement.

Will the upcoming $15 million Fortnite tournament support building?

Ever since Fortnite introduced Zero Build modes in Chapter 3 Season 2, casuals and content creators have been asking the developers to host more Zero Build tournaments.

The likes of Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, Chap, and millions of their fans love such tournaments as they have a unique meta.

Chap @ChapFN Thinking of grinding Fortnite again in hopes of more no build tournaments Thinking of grinding Fortnite again in hopes of more no build tournaments

SypherPK @SypherPK 🤝 15th and 3rd in the Zero Build Cups w/ @NICKMERCS 15th and 3rd in the Zero Build Cups w/ @NICKMERCS 🔥🤝 https://t.co/DnE4qEgxaz

As it turns out, the GWB gaming festival will be based on the Zero Build mode. This will be a great incentive for content creators as otherwise they wouldn't stand a chance against veterans in matches where building is enabled. The skill-gap in Zero Build mode won't be an issue as players will majorly need to rely on aim and game sense.

AussieAntics' sources claim that the upcoming LAN event will also include tournaments with building enabled. Naturally, pros who've improved their building and editing skills with years and years of hard work will be more inclined towards participating in standard matches.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

All in all, more clarity on the gaming festival in Saudi Arabia can be expected in the upcoming weeks. Pros and content creators who are taking part in the tournament are expected to reveal more information soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan