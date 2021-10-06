A futuristic Fortnite Battle Bus was spotted being built at Universal Studios, Hollywood

A real-life Fortnite Battle Bus is coming to life on the City Walk at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Leaked images sprung up on Twitter earlier today and while Epic Games has not acknowledged any collaboration with Universal Studios, it is only a matter of time before the truth reveals itself.

Fortnite is definitely one of the most popular Battle Royale titles the world has seen in quite some time. A collaboration between Universal Studios and Fortnite might mean a lot of things and the community is busy guessing what it will be.

From Tiktok dances to Marvel, Fortnite has collaborated with real-life and reel life equally. This might be the next big thing in Fortnite and players might get a taste of the game outside of their PCs or consoles.

What can the Battle Bus in Hollywood mean for Fortnite?

Fortnite players might be wondering what the Battle Bus in front of Universal Studios could mean for the game. While there are tons of speculations, the most probable one is a movie.

After almost five years of the title and the massive popularity that Fortnite has gained all over the globe, it only seems normal that a Fortnite movie is finally coming out.

A theme park ride is also not out of the question. Universal Studios can get extremely creative with this option and deliver a ride unlike anything the community has ever witnessed.

With all the different collaborations, it only seems normal that Epic Games will try and take Fortnite to the next level where no gaming title has ever ventured to this magnitude.

A Fortnite leak account on Twitter has shed some light on the topic and it seems like Epic Games is celebrating the upcoming Fortnitemares event with outfit cosplay at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Venom | Fortnite Leaks @VenomLeaks You can visit the Battle Bus and Fortnite cosplay characters at Universal CityWalk, adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood. Different characters will appear throughout the month, with special appearances by new Fortnitemares characters the day they go live in the Item Shop! You can visit the Battle Bus and Fortnite cosplay characters at Universal CityWalk, adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood. Different characters will appear throughout the month, with special appearances by new Fortnitemares characters the day they go live in the Item Shop! https://t.co/dTZUlUKobE

Also Read

This might also mean that the Item Shop will receive monster outfits inspired by characters owned by Universal Studios during the upcoming Halloween event. Frankenstein might be the best choice for this unique crossover.

Fortnite players will have to wait a few more days before the truth behind this venture is finally revealed.

Edited by Rohit Mishra