Abraham Lincoln is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite has collaborated with so many people and brands. J Balvin, Marvel, LeBron James, Ninja, DC Comics, G.I. Joe, Street Fighter and so many more have all linked with Fortnite to create some pretty interesting collaborations.

Fictional and non-fictional characters alike have joined Fortnite and impacted the game to varying levels. One thing that hadn't yet been brought into Fortnite was American history.

Data mines have uncovered files for the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial from Washington, D.C. This marks the first time something like this has been added to Fortnite.

Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument coming to Fortnite

The March on Washington was held in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963. The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. Fortnite will be commemorating this historic occasion with two new building items.

The Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument will be new buildings in Fortnite Creative mode. They will not make their way into the traditional battle royale map, but will be available for players to build with. A spray for "D.C. 63" will also be available to players. According to FNLeaksandInfo, it doesn't stop there. There will also be an emote for the iconic "I Have A Dream" speech that occurred there.

While there are always a few people who will disagree with anything Fortnite does, most players see this as a great idea. Promoting a movement that is still happening today and educating players is widely seen as a positive. Epic Games is putting their corporate social responsibility to good use.

The March on Washington, a huge event in American history, will be commemorated in Fortnite. Image via Britannica

There's no official announcement yet, but Epic Games will likely tease something with a tweet or make a formal blog post regarding the new additions in the coming days. The 58-year anniversary of one of the most prominent protests in American history is in just five days, so an announcement will likely be coming very soon.

