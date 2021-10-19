All new NPCs added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: The Mummy, Ariana Grande, and Ghostbuster

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 recently received the v18.21 update. It was quite significant in that it rolled out a handful of new in-game items that are essential for the ongoing Fortnitemares event.

Every Fortnite update adds several new aspects to the game and the v18.21 update was no exception. There are a bunch of new cosmetics and other items to be explored by gamers.

This article will reveal the details of some more NPCs that Epic Games has added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 following the update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: New NPCs added to the game

The Mummy

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable Mummy NPC String:He's returned to the Island from the Underworld, and he is NOT happy about it. Any and all Bars spent with him will go toward his Return-to-the-Underworld fund. #Fortnite Mummy NPC String:He's returned to the Island from the Underworld, and he is NOT happy about it. Any and all Bars spent with him will go toward his Return-to-the-Underworld fund. #Fortnite https://t.co/JoHviZ1T1O

Fortnitemares 2021 began with the developers explicitly revealing the arrival of the Mummy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The addition of this popular character would certainly complement the Halloween theme in the game.

Epic revealed through its official blog that the Mummy will be added as a skin as well as an NPC. The v18.21 update has rolled out the Mummy NPC and gamers can interact with him in the game.

The Mummy longs to go back to the underground and every Gold Bar that gamers spend on this NPC will help fund its journey.

Ariana Grande

The popular artist is back in Fortnite but not to mesmerize gamers with her talent. She has a different role to play this time around and it will surely excite gamers.

Following the v18.21 update, Ariana Grande has been added as an NPC on the island. She has been given a set of Punchcard Quests that gamers can use to grind a good amount of XP and rank up the tiers.

Ghostbuster

RutgerK @RutgerK_ A better look at the upcoming Punch card challenges!

- NPC Ariana Grande Punchcard Questline (Spawn: Believer Beach)

- NPC Dark Jonesy Oracle Punchcard Questline (Spawn: Steamy Stacks)

- Ghostbuster NPC (York York) Punchcard Questline (Spawn: Camp Cod) A better look at the upcoming Punch card challenges!

- NPC Ariana Grande Punchcard Questline (Spawn: Believer Beach)

- NPC Dark Jonesy Oracle Punchcard Questline (Spawn: Steamy Stacks)

- Ghostbuster NPC (York York) Punchcard Questline (Spawn: Camp Cod) https://t.co/DVUFQ5wITh

Also Read

The v18.21 update has also rolled out the Ghostbuster NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This NPC is located at Camp Cod in the southern aspect of the island.

Similar to Ariana Grande, the Ghostbuster NPC has a list of Punchcard Quests in the game. Completing the Ghostbuster quests will reward gamers with the exclusive "No Ghost" backbling.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee