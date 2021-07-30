Are Fortnite trading cards a good investment in 2021?

Fortnite players often have a wide range of cosmetics in their inventory. Several skins, back blings, gliders and pickaxes allow the player to make any kind of combination of the four to express themselves or just have fun while playing the game. While they ultimately don't do anything besides sit in the inventory, they can make up a cool collection.

Taking that concept a step further, there are Fortnite trading cards that are kind of similar. Players can have a collection of random cosmetics and weapons in the form of trading cards. Many games and other things have utilized trading cards to great success, and Fortnite is doing the same. Panini began releasing Fortnite trading cards in 2019 with their Panini Fortnite Series 1 Trading Cards. They're cool, but are Fortnite trading cards a good investment?

Fortnite trading cards in 2021

Given that these trading cards debuted in 2019, the entire catalog of Fortnite trading cards is relatively new. It has only been two years since they debuted, but the question remains: Are Fortnite trading cards a good investment? That same Series 1 pack is available for $11.99 USD on Amazon (though it's currently $4 off). This pack contains six cards, so that's roughly $2 USD per card. Is that a good investment?

DONT MESS WITH ME BRO I GOT THE FORTNITE TRADING CARDS ON DECK 😤 pic.twitter.com/oH55GU3k7m — XSET Vrax (@Vraxooo) December 17, 2020

They're not too expensive, and for collectors or Fortnite fans, it's really not a bad price to collect memorabilia of something they love. According to the Collectors website, however, they certainly can be. Many trading cards of different brands can become really valuable. There are some Pokemon trading cards worth millions, as are many sports trading cards.

A Charizard card worth almost $200,000 (Image via Dicebreaker)

On the Collectors website, there is a 2019 Panini Fortnite Series 1 USA Black Knight #252 that is selling for $105,000 USD. For a pack that costs just $12 USD, however, the chances of pulling that card are incredibly low, which could be a massive investment opportunity. There are plenty of more common and easily pulled ones that can go for many thousands of dollars. There's also the idea that, over time, they can grow more valuable. Older cards tend to go for more, so buying them now can also be a great investment. It's a risk, but waiting can often drive the price up.

Trading card packs (Image via Iamtrippingunni/Twitter)

