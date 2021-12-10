Can participating in Fortnite survey earn players free rewards?

Fortnite tries its hardest to listen to its player base. When they complain about something, Epic Games usually listens and at least adjusts whatever the problem was.
Last season, tons of players complained about what a grind it was to earn any XP and level up, so Fortnite saw an XP buff three times and they awarded all players 225,000 XP at the end of the season.
Fortnite has a strong relationship with its community, and it is always looking for ways to improve the game for them. Recently, they've asked players to give feedback so they can improve the game, but what's in it for the players?
Is there a benefit to completing recent Fortnite survey?
Ultimately, there are no free cosmetics or anything like that in store for survey participants. It wouldn't be a big surprise if there was, but there's not right now. Epic Games and Fortnite are just asking for honest feedback so they can improve the game.
However, if enough feedback is given regarding a certain topic, like the shotguns in the new season, it might be enough to get Epic Games to change it. That can be viewed as a reward in itself.
The ultimate reward for Fortnite players is to have a good game and to be heard by the developers. This survey offers them the chance to get both of those "rewards."
There's no cosmetic reward in-game for doing this, but it would be helpful to the game overall. Chapter 3 Season 1 has fixed a lot of the issues players have had in the past, but it's far from a perfect game.
Even a recent update to the skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite hasn't fixed the problem, so more feedback regarding the issue might force them to totally reexamine something that many players don't like about the game.
Players can find the survey on the Epic Games website and on the official Fortnite Twitter account.