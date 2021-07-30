Can players refund gifts in Fortnite?

Gifting cosmetics and other in-game items in Fortnite has become common nowadays. This not only increases the in-game activities but also enhances the interpersonal relationship among gamers.

Epic has introduced a gifting option to increase the social outreach of its players. Needless to say, the developers have been successful in doing so.

Players frequently make the wrong purchase while buying gifts in Fortnite. This leads to the loss of V-bucks, and players are wondering if it is possible to return gifts in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7: Is returning gifts in the game possible?

Players often use tricks to return purchased skins and in-game items to Fortnite. While some of these tricks do work, others are just hoaxes and do not work properly.

Players also get the opportunity to return items with the help of Refund Tickets. However, it is quite difficult to get hold of Refund Tickets in Fortnite as the developers rarely roll them out.

Returning gifts in Fortnite is unheard of and practically no one knows whether it is possible. Recently, YouTuber GKI tried his luck in returning gifts in Fortnite using a trick.

The trick was simple, although it requires the Fortnite gift to be available as a bundle as well as an individual item. The catch is, gamers need to buy the item and then buy the bundle.

It was anticipated that after buying the bundle, the gift would be returned as well. However, to everyone's dismay, the trick didn't work out. The YouTuber was able to return all the elements except the gift item.

It is evident that, as of the moment, players are unable to return gifts in Fortnite. However, several players have raised their concerns regarding the issue and are hopeful that changes will be rolled out soon.

Epic has always prioritized the user experience and has worked to implement changes that enhance the gameplay. It is expected that Epic will take this issue into consideration and develop a method to return gifts in Fortnite.

