Can you still redeem the Royale Bomber skin in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Royale Bomber skin has been a fan favorite since its introduction all the way back in Season 4. The skin is quite old, making it a fairly rare skin. Fortnite players tend to gravitate towards skins that a lot of other people won't have, and this skin certainly applies. Given that it was part of a bundle from the summer of 2018, it can reasonably be considered a rare skin. That was three years ago, so is the skin available now?

Fortnite Royale Bomber skin availability

There's been much debate over when the code for this Fortnite skin was supposed to expire. According to ThisIsITalk on Twitter, the code was supposed to expire in the middle of 2020, which is long past.

Royale Bomber actually does end at the end of this year. EU codes for Royale Bomber expire on June 28th, 2020. I had no idea the expiration dates on the codes would be different by region. My mistake! — I Talk (@ThisIsITalk) December 30, 2019

However, it seems that this information is not true. Chris_Unusual23 was able to redeem the code and unlock the skin and the accompanying 500 V-Bucks. This is over a year past the initial expiration date, so it seems that either that information wasn't true or Epic Games decided to pivot and change that.

Royale Bomber Redeem Page in 2021 pic.twitter.com/1SwoBiuriR — Unusual (@Chris_Unusual23) August 19, 2021

It makes sense that the code would still be redeemable, though. However, don't go rushing to find one, because it's one of the most expensive skins that Fortnite players can buy. The Royale Bomber skin came as part of the PlayStation 4 Fortnite bundle.

The Fortnite PlayStation 4 Bundle. This comes with the Royal Bomber Skin and 500 V-Bucks, but carries a large price tag. Image via Epic Games

While the PlayStation 5 has come along and pushed the PlayStation 4 out of the spotlight, this bundle is still available. It's currently retailing for over $500 USD on Amazon, though. The Galaxy Skin is probably the only skin that costs more since it required the purchase of a Galaxy phone, which is more than the PlayStation 4 bundle.

Fortnite often releases bundles, though most of them are much cheaper. However, for players who still want to buy this bundle or have the code lying around, it does still work.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod