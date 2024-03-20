Community Maps are reportedly coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing

According to the latest leaks, Community Maps are coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing soon. The information was brought to light by leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, who was informed of the same by PoketOfficial. Given that the mode is still in development, there is no timeline in place. The only thing that can be confirmed is that developers are working on the mode.

Based on the last official update, the developers had mentioned that more content was being created for the mode. However, the details pertaining to the specifics of what was in development have not been revealed. The only information at hand, yet again, comes from leakers/data-miners.

Coming back to Community Maps for Fortnite Rocket Racing, they will provide creators with the ability to create their own ecosystem from scratch. Since it will be based on the tools available in UEFN (Unreal Editor For Fortnite), imagination will be the limit for the most part. With an in-game market in Fortnite speculated to be in development, there is a lot that creators will be able to build in the near future.

Fortnite Rocket Racing UEFN showcase could occur this week

Although there is no timeline in place regarding the UEFN tools for Fortnite Rocket Racing, according to the details at hand, things will be revealed soon. As of now, it seems that everything could be announced and showcased this week.

While there has been some official teaser from Epic Games regarding an upcoming announcement, it does not specify what it is. Even so, if the tools are released this month, they would still be a work in progress. Given that UEFN itself is still a work in development in the grand scheme of things, limited access may be given to creators.

Over the next few months, things will be improved upon and developed further. This is the same as what was done for UEFN when it was launched in 2023. Epic Games first released it to the community before improving upon its creative capabilities.

That being said, this is yet another major step forward for Epic Games. Giving the community the power to create their own maps in Fortnite Rocket Racing is a major win.

Since creator content accounts for a significant portion of playtime within the game's ecosystem, this will give rise to more creators in the long run. Epic Games might even create a shared revenue pool like they did for UEFN maps.

