Contrails as back bling? Fortnite players' concept turns into an instant hit 

Everything Epic Games has added for Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a huge success, particularly the sliding mechanic. Since then, a new concept courtesy of a Redditor has garnered community support.

Contrails and back blings have always been separate, unrelated things, but this concept art combines them in a creative way. And the reactions so far prove it's worth looking into by Epic.

Fortnite concept artist introduces contrail back bling for sliding

There is already a bit of animation with the sliding mechanic. Obviously, everything is moving faster than normal, so the surroundings begin to blur a bit, depending on speed. One concept artist thinks that Epic can take it a step further.

In this scenario, a contrail would be used as a back bling. Note that this would only be in effect while sliding. After all, having stars constantly flying out of their backs would make life difficult for Fortnite players.

Contrails are a really fun part of the game, but they're rarely seen. Players wear skins, weapon wraps and even harvesting tools that are seen by others. However, contrails usually are not, so this would remedy that situation as well as introduce a very cool concept.

One commenter even took it a step further and said Fortnite should add contrails to vehicles. When driving or boosting, a contrail would be nice. It might be difficult to do when just driving, but for Quadcrashers and the car that does boost, it would be a nice touch.

Quadcrashers could have a contrail when boosting (Image via Epic Games)

This would likely entail a lot of work for Epic Games but it would definitely please many players. At the time of writing, the original post garnered nearly 3,000 upvotes within 24 hours.

Clearly, it would be a popular introduction to the game if it were to be developed and released. Time will tell if Epic Games even notices the interest, let alone consider working on it.

