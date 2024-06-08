The latest season of Fortnite is already out, with recent updates getting mixed reviews. Now, Epic Games has hinted at a Nick Eh 30 Fortnite Icon Series skin through an X post. This announcement has sent the gaming world into a frenzy. Icon series skins have been Fortnite's way of honoring and involving popular content creators in the game.

Over the years, many cosmetics have arrived in this category dedicated to streamers and celebrities. With that in mind, here's what is known about Epic Games' hint regarding the Nick Eh 30 Fortnite Icon Series skin.

Epic Games hints at Nick Eh 30 Fortnite Icon Series skin that could be coming soon

The hint in Fortnite posted was related to the popular streamer's catchphrase: "Never back down! Never give up!"

The popular content creator responded to the tweet, essentially confirming that an Icon series skin is in the works. Since then, thousands of fans have congratulated the popular streamer with over 7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Who is Nick Eh 30?

Nick Eh 30 is one of the most influential Fortnite creators (Image via nickeh30/Instagram)

Nicholas Amyoony, popularly known as Nick Eh 30, is one of the most popular Fortnite Streamers with over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and over 1.3 billion combined views on his videos on this platform. He started his YT journey in 2014 and has since emerged as one of the top Fortnite creators.

Nick Eh 30 has been a regular commentator and a key figure in the development of FN and its stories, sharing guides, tips, and tricks for players new and old alike. He was also mentioned in Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2020.

What are Icon series skins?

Nick Eh 30 Fortnite Icon Series skin rumored to come soon (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Icon Series is an exclusive line of skins, emotes, music packs, and other items that are based on some of the most well-known gamers, artists, musicians, and popular figures in-game.

Many of these Icon series items have been dedicated to some of the biggest names in the industry, like Travis Scott, Ninja, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, and others. Several Fortnite streamers, including Ninja and SypherPK, have Icon skins as well.

What is the latest Icon series skin in Fortnite?

J Balvin was the latest Icon Series featured in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Icon series skin to be featured in Fortnite was popular singer and musician J Balvin, whose outfit was introduced in Chapter 5, Season 2 on Apr 19, 2024. The last streamer to get the same treatment was YouTuber Flakes Power, whose skin was released in February 2023.

