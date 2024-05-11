According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Fortnite Creator Code is reportedly getting revamped. The information came to light via a recent survey that was conducted by Epic Games and sent out to a small number of creators within the ecosystem. While Fortnite Creator Code has undergone a few changes in the past, the list of potential upcoming changes trumps anything in recent times.

Based on the details mentioned in the survey, there are up to nine major changes that could be implemented in the near future. These pertain to things such as revenue sharing, a better support system for creators, and other intricate features that would make it easier for Creators across the board.

That said, here is more on the subject of Epic Games reportedly considering making changes to Fortnite Creator Code.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are expected to take the information with a grain of salt.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Creator Code could undergo a few major changes in the near future

As mentioned by veteran leaker/data-miners HYPEX, the survey consisted of nine major points or changes that could be implemented. Here is the list of all the potential changes:

Higher revenue shares

Rewards for supporters

Different tiers of support

More ways to make money

Subscription support beyond 14 days

Make it harder for new creators to enter the program

Web links that automatically lock in the code

Easier process to use/enter a code

More detailed creator dashboards

Of all the aforementioned points, the higher revenue share is likely the one that most Creators will be interested in knowing about. Given that payouts are based on a few factors such as traffic and returning players, popular maps such as The Pit - Red VS Blue, will see a surge in revenue.

Another talking point is the support system. Players could perhaps directly support their favorite Creators by subscribing to their content. It's unclear how this would work in correlation with the shared revenue, but it would ensure extra income for certain Creators in a way.

Expand Tweet

One of the negative points or perhaps something that will prompt a mixed reaction is the fact that Epic Games is considering making it harder for new Creators to enter the program. They might increase the requirements across the board for new Creators to be eligible.

That being said, most of the new changes being considered are indeed positive and will help the Creator community grow. Fortnite leakers/data-miners will provide more information as and when it becomes available. If you happen to be a Creator within the ecosystem, you'd want to keep track of this development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback