Fortnite The Pit - Red VS Blue: UEFN map code, how to play, and more (TeamGeerzy)

Red VS Blue maps have established themselves as some of the most popular Fortnite Creative maps out there, allowing players to hop into a Team Deathmatch-like scenario filled with intense battles and chaos. However, when you mix the classic Deathmatch feel with the environment of The Pit, you get something really special like The Pit Red VS Blue map.

The Pit Red VS Blue map is created by TeamGeerzy, the creators behind The Pit, one of the most played maps in the Creative landscape, and players can now jump in to see how that classic formula goes with the Red VS Blue format. This article will break down how you can find The Pit - Red VS Blue map, and experience TeamGeerzy's newest UEFN creation.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite The Pit - Red VS Blue map

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

UEFN map code

Since TeamGeerzy is a well-established creator within the game's ecosystem and Red VS Blue maps are always growing in popularity, this one should be easily findable on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing through hundreds of game modes, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for The Pit - Red VS Blue map: 1500-4077-2110.

Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to The Pit - Red VS Blue map, and you can now ready up to join a public lobby.

How to play

Engage in fierce deathmatch battles (Image via Geerzy)

Once you load into a match on The Pit - Red VS Blue map, you will be assigned one of two teams: Red or Blue. You will spawn at your assigned team's base, from where you can select from a variety of weapons to build your ideal loadout. After equipping yourself properly, you can head into the arena, deep inside the pit to fight it out with the enemy team. You can unlock superpowers along the way, while also accessing a vault that opens 40 minutes of playtime.

As you fight on The Pit - Red VS Blue map, you can also earn a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to experience this fun amalgamation of two classic Fortnite game modes while progressing through the Battlepass and unlocking exclusive rewards.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!