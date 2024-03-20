Epic Games Store for Fortnite iOS and Android to reportedly release in 2024

Epic Games has just announced the Epic Games Store for iOS and Android, the mobile port of their existing marketplace that will pave the way for Fortnite's return to iOS devices. The announcement comes after Epic Games' recent GDC (Game Developers Conference) State of Unreal presentation, where the developers revealed brand-new information about the Battle Royale giant's future, especially on mobile devices.

The Epic Games Store has become one of the most prominent digital marketplaces on PC, much like its competitor Steam, and the storefront will now be added to the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store in the EU region. The integration of this new marketplace will allow Fortnite to be downloaded on iOS devices once again, albeit limited to the EU region.

How the Epic Games Store for mobile devices will bring Fortnite back to iOS

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

For those unaware, Fortnite was removed from iOS stores after Epic Games tried implementing their own payment system into the game to bypass Apple's App Store policies and fees. The game has been unavailable for download on iOS devices ever since. Epic Games and Apple have been butting heads in conflict, with Apple terminating Epic Games' developer account for a short period.

While the Epic Games vs. Apple legal conflict was dismissed by the US Supreme Court, the recent Digital Markets Act from the European Commission allows Epic Games to develop and deploy its virtual storefront on devices within the EU region. There is no concrete release date for the Epic Games Store as of this writing, but officials have confirmed that it will be released later this year (2024).

This means that EU players who have been stuck in Chapter 2 Season 3 ever since the game faced a ban on iOS devices can potentially experience everything they have missed over the past few years, including the new era of the game in Chapter 5.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!