Every Alien Artifact in Fortnite Season 7 so far

Every week in Fortnite, during an active season, comes with new challenges. These are often related to progressing the storyline or getting players to focus on different things that pertain to the game right then.

For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, there have been a lot of mysterious and ominous challenges that relate directly to the impending alien invasion.

One such challenge has been the weekly alien artifacts. Alien artifacts are different from regular challenges in that they're the same thing every week: finding artifacts in new Fortnite locations.

This also differs from normal challenges because they are used to upgrade the Kymera skin, the first skin from this season's battle pass. Here's where to find all of them so far (week 1-6).

All alien artifacts found in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Each week, there are new alien artifacts for Fortnite players to find. The first week's locations were east of Believer Beach, right in the center of the map, on the west side of Catty Corner, to the northwest of Slurpy Swamp and in Steel Farm to the north of Corny Complex.

Steel Farm. Image via Fortnite Wiki

The second week saw the alien artifacts spawn in different locations, including to the westernmost point on the map parallel to Believer Beach, just to the northeast of Pleasant Park, just south of Corny Complex, in the lake to the north of Misty Meadows and to the northeast of Retail Row.

Alien artifacts. Image via Lurkit

The third week's alien artifacts can be found in Coral Castle, Craggy Cliffs, Slurpy Swamp and Bony Burbs.

Week four's alien artifacts can be found in Weeping Woods, in Holly Hedges, in the northwest corner of Lazy Lake, the northeast corner of Dirty Docks and in Steamy Stacks.

👽 Alien Artifact | Week 4 Guide



5 NEW Alien Artifacts can now be found around the island, each one gives you 4 Alien Artifact points [totaling 20] that can be spent on customizations for Kymera!



I also have a new video of the locations WITH Timestamps - https://t.co/7D3oqHrSR1 pic.twitter.com/B2soZWQvH4 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 1, 2021

Week five can be found in the southeast corner of Believer Beach, in the middle of Pleasant Park, the northernmost point of the map between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs, in Retail Row and Misty Meadows.

Week six can be found in the northernmost point of the map between Coral Castle and Pleasant Park, in Corny Complex, in between Dirty Docks and Steamy Stacks, to the east of Catty Corner and southwest of Misty Meadows.

All are available for Fortnite players to find.

Week 6 Alien Artifacts ( Tomorrow ) !! pic.twitter.com/KajtJds4MF — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 14, 2021

Where will week seven's alien artifacts show up?

