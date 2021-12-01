Every free reward you can earn before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is ending in just three days. The cataclysmic end to the current chapter will bring about the destruction of the Fortnite world as players know it. With that being said, there are tons of rewards players can unlock before the season ends.

Battle pass owners have access to more than other players do, but Fortnite still gives free rewards to those players who don't necessarily spend money in the game. Here are all the free rewards in Chapter 2 Season 8 that players can unlock before the season ends.

All free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 listed

There are ten total pages in the battle pass, each with their own set of free rewards. These cost battle stars which are awarded to players each time they level up. There are a total of 30 free rewards, including 300 V-Bucks.

The first page rewards players with the following:

Banner icon

Lil Blackheart

Demons Beware spray

The second page has the first opportunity to gain free V-Bucks:

100 V-bucks

Watch out Toona fish emoji

Sidewayfarer wrap

The third page has three rewards:

Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom)

Island corrupted loading screen

Fish banner icon

Page four includes a flyer:

IO field flyer glider

Dualies emoji

Splinter faction spray

Page five has a free emote:

To the skies loading screen

Nailed It emote

Banner icon

Page six brings more V-Bucks:

Flake that lobby music pack

100 V-bucks

Blaargh! Emoji

Page seven:

Banner icon

Solar slicer pickaxe

Chimpanski wants you spray

Page eight:

Banner icon

Datafiber chargepack backling

Ghostly watcher emoji

Page nine:

Cubed wrap

Sideways survivor loading screen

Hunters crest spray

Page ten, the final chance for V-Bucks:

I’m here emoji

100 V-bucks

Visceral trail contrail

Players have just three days to level up, earn battle stars and unlock these free battle pass rewards. There are also Refer-A-Friend rewards available, but those won't expire after this season unlike the battle pass rewards.

