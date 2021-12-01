Every free reward you can earn before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is ending in just three days. The cataclysmic end to the current chapter will bring about the destruction of the Fortnite world as players know it. With that being said, there are tons of rewards players can unlock before the season ends.
Battle pass owners have access to more than other players do, but Fortnite still gives free rewards to those players who don't necessarily spend money in the game. Here are all the free rewards in Chapter 2 Season 8 that players can unlock before the season ends.
All free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 listed
There are ten total pages in the battle pass, each with their own set of free rewards. These cost battle stars which are awarded to players each time they level up. There are a total of 30 free rewards, including 300 V-Bucks.
The first page rewards players with the following:
- Banner icon
- Lil Blackheart
- Demons Beware spray
The second page has the first opportunity to gain free V-Bucks:
- 100 V-bucks
- Watch out Toona fish emoji
- Sidewayfarer wrap
The third page has three rewards:
- Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom)
- Island corrupted loading screen
- Fish banner icon
Page four includes a flyer:
- IO field flyer glider
- Dualies emoji
- Splinter faction spray
Page five has a free emote:
- To the skies loading screen
- Nailed It emote
- Banner icon
Page six brings more V-Bucks:
- Flake that lobby music pack
- 100 V-bucks
- Blaargh! Emoji
Page seven:
- Banner icon
- Solar slicer pickaxe
- Chimpanski wants you spray
Page eight:
- Banner icon
- Datafiber chargepack backling
- Ghostly watcher emoji
Page nine:
- Cubed wrap
- Sideways survivor loading screen
- Hunters crest spray
Page ten, the final chance for V-Bucks:
- I’m here emoji
- 100 V-bucks
- Visceral trail contrail
Players have just three days to level up, earn battle stars and unlock these free battle pass rewards. There are also Refer-A-Friend rewards available, but those won't expire after this season unlike the battle pass rewards.