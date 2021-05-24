Every free reward to claim in Fortnite Season 6 before the Season ends

Fortnite Season 6 began on March 16th, and it will be over on June 7th. Gamers are already excited about the upcoming season and there are lots of speculations regarding the contents of Season 7.

Season 6 was a pretty good one considering Epic rolled out various quests and challenges for loopers. Gamers also got some amazing cosmetics and in-game rewards as well.

Epic recently rolled out an amazing opportunity for gamers to claim free rewards in Fortnite Season 6. This article will reveal the details of these in-game rewards.

Fortnite Season 6: Claim free rewards before season ends

Epic recently released the Street Shadow Challenge Pack in-game. As part of the Epic Games loyalty program, it is free for Fortnite PC users.

Players are required to head towards the Item Shop to claim the free Street Shadow Challenge pack. However, loopers must complete a set of quests in order to unlock the box's contents.

The Street Shadow Challenge pack consists of the Shadow Ruby skin, Sky Shadow glider, Shadow Slicer pickaxe, and a Blackout Bag back bling.

Gamers need to play five Fortnite games to unlock the back bling and outlasting 500 opponents will unlock the glider from the pack.

Ruby Shadow quests are now available for ALL pc players! pic.twitter.com/CBAG7q2Rl5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2021

Gamers will need to deal a total of 1000 damage to their opponents to claim the Shadow Slicer pickaxe. Completing these three quests will automatically unlock the coveted Shadow Ruby skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite recently collaborated with the NBA for the first time. To make the occasion memorable, a special challenge was rolled out for loopers.

The Fortnite x NBA Team Battle requires loopers to join their favorite NBA team. Performing various actions in the game and completing quests will fetch points for the NBA team. The team with the most points at the end of the challenge was to be crowned as the champions.

Lace up... The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀



For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.



🔗: https://t.co/qcXVA7Vxat pic.twitter.com/IjdGCdnNA5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021

Each member of the winning team was awarded 500 V-Bucks for free and the coveted NBA Championship Trophy back bling was also given as a free reward.

Members of the second placed team were rewarded with 300 V-Bucks for free, while the members of the third placed team received 100 V-Bucks each.

The Fortnite NBA Team Battle event is already over. Loopers who have participated in the event will get their rewards soon.

Epic loyalty rewards for PC gamers are still available. Loopers have a wonderful opportunity to claim free cosmetics and in-game items. Epic rarely gives free rewards and gamers should take full advantage of this opportunity before Season 6 gets over.