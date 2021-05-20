How to get the Street Shadow Challenge pack and unlock the Shadow Ruby skin for free

The Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack has recently been added to the game. Players who play Fortnite on PC can claim the Street Shadow Challenge pack for free.

Data miners have reported that the game file has been added following the v16.40 update. However, there was speculation that it would be available for free to PC gamers. The speculation turned out to be true, as it was revealed that the Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack is part of the Epic Games loyalty program.

Ruby Shadow quests are now available for ALL pc players! pic.twitter.com/CBAG7q2Rl5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2021

Fortnite rarely delivers free items to loopers. Therefore, players were wondering what the steps involved in claiming the Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack for free are. This article will reveal how to claim the free Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack.

Unlocking the Street Shadow challenge pack and Shadow Ruby skin

The Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack is now exclusively available for free to all PC players. Data miner iFireMonkey took to Twitter to reveal the news to gamers.

PC players are required to head to the Item Shop. The Street Shadow Challenge pack will be available for free. PC gamers are just required to click the purchase button to claim it.

After the Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack has been claimed, gamers are required to complete certain tasks to unlock its contents.

The Street Shadow challenge pack contains the Shadow Ruby skin, Sky Shadow glider, Shadow Slicer pickaxe, and a Blackout Bag back bling.

Completing the Shadow Ruby Quests is very easy. Gamers just need to play five Fortnite games with friends to unlock the back bling for free.

Survival is an integral part of Fortnite. Gamers will need to outlast 500 opponents to unlock the glider from the Shadow Ruby Fortnite pack.

In order to claim the pickaxe from the Shadow Ruby Fortnite bundle, gamers need to deal a total of 1000 damage to their opponents.

Completing these three quests will automatically unlock the coveted Shadow Ruby outfit.

Popular data miner iFireMonkey has revealed that the Street Shadow Challenge pack was initially meant for next-gen consoles.

According to the data, the Street Shadows Challenge Pack is set to be a FREE pack for a limited time.



As of right now, it's ONLY set to release on the Epic Games Store [PC] pic.twitter.com/eRH868v22o — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

Epic has already released various exclusive bundles for the other platforms. This is likely why the developers took the opportunity to reward PC gamers for their loyalty with the Street Shadow Challenge Pack.