Everything leaked about the Fortnite x Doctor Who collab so far

The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration will be released by the end of 2023. Fortnite leakers have revealed a lot of interesting details about it, including cosmetic items and gameplay changes that will be released.

It appears that Epic Games has prepared a lot of content for the upcoming collaboration. Considering that many Fortnite players are fans of the popular TV series, this could end up being one of the biggest ventures in the video game's history.

Considering that Chapter 4 Season 2 is scheduled to end in early June, the collaboration won't be released during it. However, we can expect it to come out by the end of Chapter 4 Season 4.

Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration should be released by November 2023

Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration will be massive (Image via Epic Games)

According to veteran leakers, including iFireMonkey and Shiina, the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration will be released by November 2023. Epic Games hasn't revealed the crossover's exact release date yet, but it should be out around November or earlier.

Two waves of the venture will be launched, but the second most likely won't be released until 2024. The first wave will have at least two Item Shop skins, one glider, two pickaxes, and an emote.

If the first Fortnite x Doctor Who wave performs well, the second will have a real-money bundle that will be released to the Item Shop. It will include both skins and V-Bucks.

Fortnite leakers also revealed that an event pass will also come with the upcoming collaboration. This includes free cosmetic items that will be released to the Item Shop at a later date. These are the options that will be unlockable with the pass:

Loading screen

Wrap

Glider

Emoticon

Spray

Banner

Emote

Back bling

At the moment, it's unknown how players will obtain the pass. However, we will likely get more information about it in the coming weeks.

The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration will affect the in-game island as well (Image via Epic Games)

The leakers claim that the Fortnite map will also be affected by the collaboration. A Meep Star Cruiser will be added to it, while players will be able to visit U.N.I.T outposts across the island as well.

Wrarth Warrior and U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle will be released as in-game weapons. The rifle will have player-tracking capabilities, although we don't know exactly how it will work.

Finally, Epic Games will release a new Creative map with the Fortnite x Doctor Who crossover event. It will include voice acting, possibly by the actors from the series, and players will receive a free spray for playing it.

