Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10 is finally here and it has brought with it a ton of new content for players to explore, ranging from new Battle Royale additions to a whole new season for Fortnite Festival. The update features the long-anticipated collaboration with the legendary heavy metal band Metallica and even introduces new Super Styles for outfits featured in the Wrecked Battle Pass.

This article will break down everything new that has been added with the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10 so you know all you need to know before jumping into a match after the first substantial update for the current season.

What the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10 brings to the game

Fortnite Festival Season 4

The Fortnite Festival Season 4 Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The biggest part about the v30.10 update is the launch of Season 4 of the Festival game mode, bringing heavy metal legends Metallica to the game while also adding Battle Stage, a new PvP mode that allows players to battle it out while shredding to new tunes.

Fortnite Festival Season 4 will also feature a new Festival Pass which will allow players to get their hands on the Metallica skins as well as new Jam Tracks created by Epic Games and even new instruments inspired by Metallica.

Additionally, the new Festival season also brings with it the ability to use Jam Tracks as Lobby Music, allowing players to use their owned Jam Tracks as the background track for their lobby as they wait for their match to begin.

Fall Guys Collaboration

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10 also brings the Fall Guys collaboration, which has been in the works for a very long time. The collaboration features a Fall Guys Back Bling, Pickaxe, and even a Lobby Music Track for players to use. While the collaboration is not yet in the game, the cosmetics related to the collaboration can be found in the in-game files meaning the collaboration is on its way, with the crossover expected to drop around June 17, 2024.

Battle Royale loot pool changes

With the release of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10, Epic Games has also introduced changes to the Battle Royale loot pool, with the developers adding new weapons like the Tow Hook Cannon and the Ride the Lightning Guitar Mythic.

In addition to the new weapons, Epic Games has also brought back the Combat Assault Rifle, with the AR now having the ability to accommodate Weapon Mods. For a smaller yet still significant change, the Large Ammo Boxes will now drop a Shield Bubble Jr.

Battle Pass Super Styles

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update v30.10 also reveals the much-awaited Super Styles for skins featured in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass. These new styles for the Battle Pass skins are:

Cold Fusion

Digital Ghost

Neon Hazard

The new styles, much like Super Styles from previous seasons, will be available for players who progress through the Battle Pass and reach the Bonus Rewards Pages.

