Fortnite Abductors gone permanently: Season 7 saucers vaulted as players prepare for Chapter 2 Season 8

Abductors have been part of Fortnite since the beginning of the season. They've played a huge role, as many challenges went through them, and the only way to get on the mothership was to be abducted.

They were a tremendous vehicle, too, as it was very easy to travel long distances, and they could deal a lot of damage to enemies. However, ahead of Operation Sky Fire on Sunday, they've been vaulted.

With Abductors safely back in the Mothership, we've auto-completed any remaining Quests that required them for all players. pic.twitter.com/RGsv86wGpo — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2021

With Fortnite abductors gone, the remaining challenges that players can no longer complete have been auto-completed and the appropriate XP awarded. With Fortnite abductors gone for now, what's next?

According to the official tweet from FortniteStatus, the Fortnite abductors have returned to the mothership and are likely to stay there. With Operation Sky Fire looming, it's very unlikely the abductors return, as it seems their role in the game is finished.

The plan for Operation Sky Fire, according to a leaked audio file from Doctor Slone, is to infiltrate and crash the mothership, thus destroying it. If it is successful, then the mothership and all the abductors inside it will be destroyed - never to wreak havoc on the Fortnite island again.

Abductors have played a huge role in this season's storyline but are vaulted now and likely forever. Image via Epic Games

With the rapidly changing environment in Fortnite, it's highly unlikely that any abductors will return. They were extremely tied to the season's storyline, so it's a vaulting that is likely to be permanent. They will probably show up in Creative eventually, but they're not likely to be a part of the battle royale ever again. The same can be said for the mothership, once it's destroyed.

Chapter 2 Season 8 is likely to be vastly different than this one, and with the success of the abductors, a similar vehicle may be added. It won't be abductors, but it could be something that allows players to travel long distances and attack enemies.

My favorite part were the abductors, the inflate-a-bull- and I absolutely LOVE the grabitron. I really hope that these new items do not get vaulted next season but if they do, I'm sure cool things will replace them. #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteImpostors https://t.co/3UOOXGdaPj — Reverse Clan (@ReverseClanReal) September 5, 2021

With precious few details about what next season will involve (a pyramid POI is known), it's anybody's guess what kind of vehicles will be in the game. Either way, with Fortnite abductors gone, something will take their place. The storyline often allows for a gimmick like that, so players are keeping an eye out for the next one.

