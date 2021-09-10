Fortnite Naruto skin in Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date, leaks, and everything known so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just days away from being released, and gamers have difficulty containing their excitement. Several leaks have already given a brief insight as to what might come in the upcoming season, and the Naruto skin is the most talked about affair in the community right now.

Fans hold a soft spot for exclusive in-game cosmetics and items, and the prospect of having the popular anime character as a Fortnite skin has added to the excitement. Throughout the past few weeks, several leaks have come in regarding the Fortnite Naruto skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto misses out on being a Battle Pass skin

Naruto Uzumaki was supposed to be a part of Fortnite back in Season 5. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, it had to be postponed. The leaked documents during the Epic vs Apple trial revealed this information, and ever since, gamers have been curious about the collaboration.

The leaks started pouring in when it was reported that Epic Games was in talks with a company that handles the rights to Naruto. Eventually, the developers successfully obtained it, and it was reported that Naruto would feature as a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

Going through this rumor, it was evident that the Fortnite Naruto skin will be released on September 13, with the rollout of the new season. However, the situation has been complicated by Epic's Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard.

It was recently reported that Mustard had confirmed that the Fortnite Naruto skin would surely come out as a Battle Pass skin. This news circulated like wildfire, and the entire community was hyped up.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

The joy was short-lived as Mustard came out and clarified that Naruto would be a skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 but won't feature in the Battle Pass.

Some gamers think that the stunt was pulled off so that the suspense and thrill continue to linger around the upcoming Naruto skin. However, there is no way to confirm the claims, and gamers will have to wait for the new season to roll in.

It has been reported that the Naruto skin will be released with an explosive Kunai weapon in the game. Loopers expect the developers to roll out a bundle for the Naruto Fortnite skin, but there haven't been any significant leaks regarding it.

