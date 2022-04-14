Fortnite accidentally leaks Coachella skin bundle 

It seems as Fortnite's New Zealand and Australia account may have unintentionally leaked a new collaboration. Coachella, perhaps the biggest music festival of all, appears poised to get a Fortnite crossover. Nothing is official yet, but there have been several leaks and it does seem very likely.

The battle royale continues to collect brands like Infinity Stones. The battle royale game has landed major collaborations with brands like Jordan, Balenciaga, Star Wars, Tomb Raider and the NBA. The game is no stranger to musical collaborations as well, having worked with Marshmello, Juice WRLD, Ariana Grande, and possibly Billie Eilish.

Fortnite ANZ accidentally leaks Coachella crossover

The tweet came from the official account, though it has since been deleted. The fact that it was deleted could indicate that it was truly a mistake, which likely means that it's a legitimate collaboration.

The alternative is that the account tweeted something totally incorrect, but that's far less likely. The developers probably wouldn't have posted something that wasn't remotely true.

Though it was deleted, the internet is forever and screenshots are almost always present. Quick-witted Fortnite players quickly captured the image and shared it with anyone who might have missed the original tweet.

#Fortnite Fortnite x Coachella Cosmetics. It was leaked by Fortnite ANZ, heres the original tweet. Fortnite x Coachella Cosmetics. It was leaked by Fortnite ANZ, heres the original tweet.#Fortnite https://t.co/5fHONZzZex

This seemingly confirms the existence of a Coachella collaboration. It also indicates that this could be a long, multi-faceted crossover, since the words, "the first wave."

Prominent leaker ShiinaBR also released a look at the potential alternate styles for the skins, which is even more evidence that they exist. The alternate styles are blue and have a cool glow.

The original tweet said that the skins will be out "tomorrow." Given the time zone difference, that might be later than it is for other time zones. Still, that likely means the skins are coming very soon to Epic Games' battle royale.

Coachella crossover (Image via Epic Games)

Players should keep an eye on the Item Shop in the next few rotations and the official Fortnite page for any announcements regarding the crossover.

Note: This article is based on leaks, which are not confirmed by Epic Games. The information here should be taken with a grain of salt. Any official information will come directly from Epic, not leakers.

