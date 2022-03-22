Billie Eilish Fortnite concert all but confirmed for Chapter 3 Season 2

A few artists have seen the Fortnite stage and now, according to a new leak, Billie Eilish is next in line. This hasn't been officially confirmed by Epic Games or anyone who works there, but there is a very strong likelihood of it happening.

Fortnite has had several live concerts over the years. Marshmello and Travis Scott were the first to revolutionize how society looks at live concerts in videogames. Since they're virtually possible, it opens up an entirely new world of possibilites. This is especially prevalent now since the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Eilish Fortnite concert leaked, fans excited

The leak comes from FNBRIntel, a pretty reliable leaker. They state that a reliable source has informed them of an upcoming Billie Eilish concert in the popular battle royale game.

Season 2 is going to be amazing BREAKING: BILLIE EILISH IS GETTING A FORTNITE CONCERTThis information comes from a reliable source but is subject to change. It has been planned for months, and from Donald Mustard's most recent tweet we could see her soon! #Fortnite Season 2 is going to be amazing BREAKING: BILLIE EILISH IS GETTING A FORTNITE CONCERTThis information comes from a reliable source but is subject to change. It has been planned for months, and from Donald Mustard's most recent tweet we could see her soon!#Fortnite Season 2 is going to be amazing 👀 https://t.co/V5V2qbxkbw

To add fuel to the fire, Donald Mustard recently tweeted about the pop singer. He sent what appears to be a photo from a concert where it's highly likely that Billie Eilish was performing. He captioned it "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which are lyrics from a song and album of the same name.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? https://t.co/FQ0nWkROoZ

While the phrase could be speculative about the afterlife, it is almost definitely a tease for something. Donald Mustard was likely at a concert, or at least was when he took this picture. Still, given how much information is contained within his tweets and other social media posts, this feels like a no-doubter.

Given the length of time between the tweet announcing the concert and Mustard's tease, it seems even more likely since FNBRIntel is probably not just reacting to the lyrics.

Donald Mustard tweeted these lyrics (Image via HauntedHotel/YouTube)

This is big news for Fortnite players as the last live concert was in Chapter 2 Season 8 with Ariana Grande. She received several different Icon Series skins and was even placed on the map as an NPC. The same fate could await the popular Grammy-winning artist.

The leaker mentioned that Season 2 will be amazing, but that doesn't confirm when the concert will happen. Season 2 does remain the most likely time for the event, since it did just begin.

