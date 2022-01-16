From The Weeknd to Daft Punk: 6 celebrities Fortnite players want to see live in Chapter 3

Fortnite has a rich history of collaborating with musicians to create spectacular live events for its community to experience. Epic Games defined a whole new concept of attending live music concerts in-game by launching Party Royale in Fortnite in 2020. Since then, it has been a host to several artists to perform live for their fans, and players have had their fun experiencing such concerts.

From DJ Snake to Travis Scott, the community has danced, sung along and rejoiced, wearing their favorite outfits in the past few years. Coming to a brand new Chapter 3, flipsiders anticipate more concerts with their favorite artists performing in-game. Here are a few of them the community would love to see in Chapter 3.

Players want to see these celebrities live in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) The Weeknd

As the most popular R&B artist, The Weeknd has a considerable fan base. From his viral music tracks like Blinding Lights to Starboy, the musician has created songs for his fans that have sparked a sensation across the globe.

With his Icon Series Emote, Blinding Lights, players want him to perform live in Fortnite for them this year, after the release of his most recent album.

2) Daft Punk

Since the Marshmello Concert, players have highly anticipated the Daft Punk concert for ages in Fortnite. The players want to see the French Duo's outfits with shiny gold and silver helmets in the Item Shop.

They also want to see them live in a reunion concert soon in Chapter 3. While rumors are around that they might appear in-game, the community is still hopeful of a live event featuring them.

3) Lil Nas X

#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept ✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it ✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it 💗#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/R31tVgXXDZ

The viral sensation of 2021, hip-hop artist Lil Nas X stunned the world with his debut album "Montero" last year. Ever since then, he has gained a massive fan following.

The Fortnite community strongly hopes to have an official collab with the artist very soon with an in-game live event and an Icon Series skin that will indeed be Epic.

4) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is easily one of the best musical talents of the last few years. From a Grammy to an Oscar nomination, followers from across the globe adore her music and her style.

The only thing that they are waiting for is an in-game event where players can see Billie in the "Victory Crown".

5) Gorillaz

The British virtual rock band Gorillaz is known for its crazy animation concepts and music videos. Players have been waiting for ages to see or be in one of their virtual concerts in Fortnite.

Not only that, but they also want the skins of every band member to be released in the Item Shop, which, honestly, would be the most colorful and vibrant skins the community has ever seen.

6) Ayo & Teo

With four official Icon Series emotes and players doing the "Rollie" after they eliminate their opponents, Ayo & Teo's collab for a concert has forever been anticipated by the community.

Due to their popularity in-game with these emotes, flipsiders want them to perform in a live event in this chapter with their in-game skins making an appearance in the item shop.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar