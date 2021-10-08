Top 10 Fortnite Icon Series skins fans want to see this season

The Fortnite Icon Series skins are a class apart. Unlike original and concept skins in-game, these are based on real larger-than-life celebrities and icons in the true sense.
From movie stars to musicians, and most importantly, content creators who helped the game grow. These unique individuals are featured in-game with their own skin, each having a special take on design.
Although there are a limited number of Fortnite Icon Series skins in circulation, rumors have begun spreading that even more will be coming to the game very soon. While it's unknown who exactly Epic Games will choose, fans have their own ideas at the moment.
Fortnite Icon Series skins fans are eager to see in 2021: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' werewolf, Pokimane and more
1) Maria "Chica" Lopez
Maria Lopez, better known as Chica, is currently one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the community. In fact, she's so popular that even Kathleen Belsten aka Loserfruit seems to think that Maria could just be the next Fortnite Icon Series skin to be added to the game.
2) Michael Jackson
Although the King of Pop may have departed from his earthly realm, his legend and music still live on; speaking of which, fans are vetting for a Michael Jackson Fortnite Icon Series skin in-game based on the werewolf character he played in Thriller. While there are some complications involved, Epic Games may just be able to find a workaround.
3) Ali "SypherPK" Hassan & Nick "Nick Eh 30" Amyoony
SypherPK and Nick Eh 30 are two of the most popular content creators in the Fortnite community. It goes without saying that fans want them to be added to the game as Icon Series skins as soon as possible.
4) Montero Lamar Hill - Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X has been making waves with his music around the world, and even before he can get his own skin in-game, renowned concept artist D3NNI already did it for Epic Games. Ever since the concept design went viral a few months ago, fans have been pestering the developers to add the skin to the game.
5) Charli D'Amelio
Considered by many as the Queen of TikTok, Charlie D'Amelio's rise to fame has been unprecedented. Due to her popularity, many players want her to have her own Fortnite Icon Series skin in-game.
6) Olivia "Loeya" Sigg
When it comes to popular female Fortnite players, Loeya stands out from the crowd. When she's not rationing opponents in Arena, she's busy making content for Fnatic. Although she has her own Locker Bundle in-game, it's not the same as a proper Icon Series skin.
7) Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken
Despite being called out for clickbait content on several occasions, Ali-A remains, till date, one of the most popular Fortnite content creators on YouTube. Although he may not be as popular as he once was, long-time fans would still love to see his Icon Series skin added to the game.
8) Pokimane
Although her Icon Series emote has already been added to the game, fans will not stop until she becomes a Fortnite Icon Series skin as well. Given her huge following on Twitch, it's no surprise that fans and followers want Pokimane to become a part of the game in a larger way.
9) Billie Eilish
Following Billie Eilish's subsequent rise to fame over the years, it didn't take long for concept artists to conceptualize her as a Fortnite Icon Series skin. Given her association with pop culture and her fan following, Epic Games may just add her to the game soon.
10) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was scheduled to come to the game alongside LeBron James, but something must have gone wrong as fans never got to see his Fortnite Icon Series skin in-game.
While some fans are under the impression that The Foundation is voiced by none other than Dwayne Johnson, nothing can be said with absolute certainty at the moment.
