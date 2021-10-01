SypherPK shuts down rumors about quitting Fortnite

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers, and the Epic Games battle royale title is often considered to be the reason he is as famous as he is today. A major part of his fanbase has been with him since the start of his Fortnite days.

However, due to the same reason, some fans expect SypherPK to behave like he owes it to Fortnite to stream the title all the time. Therefore, whenever the streamer plays any other title on his livestreams for a prolonged period, rumors kick up about him having quit Fortnite.

The same has happened once again, as SypherPK has not been streaming Fortnite for some time and is trying out new titles like New World. This time, however, SypherPK has responded to these rumors.

SypherPK says that he is not quitting Fortnite

The American streamer recently took to Twitter to clearly announce that he has no intention of quitting Fortnite or Apex Legends. He explained that he was streaming New World so much, because he was simply enjoying the title. SypherPK then went on to promise that he would commit to a more balanced schedule moving forward.

SypherPK @SypherPK I haven’t quit Fortnite or Apex I’m just really enjoying New World and want to enjoy an MMO considering that’s where it all started for me.



Back to a more balanced schedule next week :) I haven’t quit Fortnite or Apex I’m just really enjoying New World and want to enjoy an MMO considering that’s where it all started for me.



Back to a more balanced schedule next week :)

Support poured in for the streamer from fans who let him know they were delighted to watch him play New World as it was clear that he relished the experience of the game.

Wesley Speight @Sp8_is_Gr8 @SypherPK Loved your ESO days and still love you now! Do what makes you happy man! @SypherPK Loved your ESO days and still love you now! Do what makes you happy man!

Other fans made it clear that if Sypher wanted to quit Fortnite at some point in the future, it would be alright and his fans would still support him.

RGV 🌴 @statik956 @SypherPK It’s ok to quit fortnite eventually one day is gona die after 4 years it’s not the same no more @SypherPK It’s ok to quit fortnite eventually one day is gona die after 4 years it’s not the same no more

val @ftvaal @SypherPK stream whatever you like to stream :), We will still watch it @SypherPK stream whatever you like to stream :), We will still watch it

Nathangibbs @Nathang94697973 @SypherPK Don’t have to explain dude, you have your life to live be free and do what you want. Your real friends and fans will understand. Well done on your fitness. Very inspiring if I do say so myself! all the best @SypherPK whatever you do just enjoy man you earned the break. 👏🏻🔥 @SypherPK Don’t have to explain dude, you have your life to live be free and do what you want. Your real friends and fans will understand. Well done on your fitness. Very inspiring if I do say so myself! all the best @SypherPK whatever you do just enjoy man you earned the break. 👏🏻🔥

SypherPK has been quite busy lately with his fitness schedule and other projects. The streamer has lost a considerable amount of weight since the start of his fitness journey back in 2020.

Furthermore, he recently returned from the MFAM Barbecue hosted by NICKMERCS, where he spent time with his fellow streamers, including the likes of Tfue and FaZe Swagg.

