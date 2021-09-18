SypherPK hits back at Fortnite player claiming that his streams are a "salty mess"

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan snapped at a hater who called his Fortnite streams a "salty mess," urging viewers to look for better avenues for entertainment. The Reddit thread has gained a lot of traction ever since, with no signs of slowing down.

The American streamer has over 5 million followers on Twitch but has received his fair share of criticism.

SypherPK faces criticism from a hater (Image via Reddit)

In a Reddit thread titled ‘How do people watch Sypher?', which has now been removed, the player described SypherPK's streams as a "salty mess" and stated that the Fortnite streamer makes excuses every time he loses a game.

Even though the post didn't get as many upvotes as the poster would have liked, it still blew up on the platform and eventually caught SypherPK's attention, to which he responded in a rather unruly fashion.

SypherPK hits back at hater

Sypher's comment has received mixed responses from the audience. Some are applauding the streamer for his move, while others think it was uncalled for.

Be that as it may, the 25-year-old took a screenshot of the post along with his comment and took it to Twitter, seemingly taking a virtual jab at the subreddit r/FortniteCompetitive.

SypherPK's comment drew the attention of other streamers as well, with Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo hopping on the bandwagon.

More importantly, this isn't the first time that things between a player and SypherPK have gone south.

The American streamer has had a tough time dealing with 'stream snipers' and has called them out on countless occasions.

Aside from that, SypherPK called out a player earlier this year, threatening to file a copyright claim after stumbling upon his as well as other streamers' videos on a "failed" YouTube channel.

He said:

Also Read

“The entire YouTube channel is just stream sniping people. This guy runs into a YouTuber every single match. Also, he’s using their POVs because he’s not f**king recording because he’s a f**king failed YouTuber.”

Stream sniping has become a matter of great concern for streamers in the community. Although SypherPK has been a victim on several occasions, it hasn't stopped him from producing mind-bending content.

Edited by Atul S