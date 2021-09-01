Fortnite adds new default skins: All variants and models seen so far

Fortnite default skins have had a long and interesting history. Initially, there were no skins, so everyone was a version of the default skin. Once skins got added and it became the new default, the default skins became almost obsolete. After all, why play the game as a boring, plain character when there are cool skins available?

Eventually, default skins became a troll of sorts. Sweats, tryhards and even just good players started using them to trick their opponents. Some would even go so far as mimicking a bad player in order to draw someone in before ultimately playing like they could and making quick work of them.

Fortnite default skins then got added to the Item Shop so that players could buy them and control which default skin they looked like. Now, there are new default skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite new default skins

These default skins have not yet been released, only teased by Fortnite in the Best Friendzy video. It's currently unclear whether or not these will arrive this season, in Chapter 2 Season 8 or even in Chapter 3. Regardless, Epic Games seems intent on expanding the default skin variety even further. They haven't been officially announced, but it seems likely given their appearance in an official Fortnite video.

They appear to be different variations of the existing default skins. Their names are all "Recruit," though that may change when they arrive in the game. They all still follow the same model, as Fortnite isn't trying to reinvent the wheel here. They're just default skins, so they don't need to be complex.

A bunch of new default skins were found in the trailer for Best Friendsy event!



Some of these defaults were added in the files roughly a year ago.

Could we possibly see them in the next season?#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1vwWGm5cKs — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) August 31, 2021

There are 10 new default skins coming to Fortnite in the near future. They'll never replace the original default skins and they probably won't be used by professionals to troll unsuspecting players, either. Still, Fortnite knows how popular their default skins (ironically) are, and they're making good use of it.

There are ten new default skins reportedly coming to Fortnite, as seen in the Best Friendzy trailer. Image via Sinx6 on YouTube

Are more default skins a good thing for Fortnite?

