Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 3 Leaked: All Artifacts location and how to find them

Fortnite has challenged players to find alien artifacts each week. Every week the location of these artifacts will change, giving players a fresh challenge on a weekly basis. These accompany the weekly challenges, but are a little different. The locations changes each week, causing the previous week's artifacts to disappear. These challenges are a little more time sensitive than the regular weekly challenges.

Regardless, it is beneficial to complete them in a timely manner. Without a standard tiered battle pass, players have the ability to purchase any item on the battle pass at any time with battle stars received from challenges. Finding alien artifacts is a great way to get battle stars quickly. Here are all the Week 3 locations.

Fortnite alien artifacts week 3

Week 3's alien artifacts can be found at five different locations. The first one is found at Believer Beach. It is where a house usually stands and is on the roof, but was not loading in at the time. Fortnite players may need to build a ramp up to get it.

The first alien artifact. Image via YouTube

The second is in Coral Castle in the center of the POI. It's on the top floor and above a short pillar in front of the doorway. This one is especially important to find, as Coral Castle's days are numbered. With live events coming up, any of them could bring about the rumored destruction of Coral Castle.

The second artifact. Image via YouTube

The third artifact can be found in the house just below the lighthouse in the northwest corner of the map. Players have to open the door to find it, so it is not visible from the outside. It's right inside, though, and easy enough to find.

The third artifact. Image via YouTube

The fourth can be found in the middle of Slurpy Swamp on the ground where a house is. An arch can be seen behind it. The fifth and final artifact can be found on one of the small islands outside of Misty Meadows. It can be seen underneath an overpass in the house.

The fifth and final artifact for Week 3. Image via YouTube

These are the locations of the five artifacts for this week's challenge, set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

