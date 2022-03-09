Fortnite Avian Ambush Week Quests: Full list of all challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite has just launched its third Wild Week of Chapter 3 Season 1. Avian Ambush is all about chickens and has introduced new variants, vaulted other animals, and tasked players with several challenges. Here's what Epic had to say in the patch notes:

"In Avian Ambush Week, chickens are kings of the ecosystem. They’ve totally done away with sharks, wolves, frogs, and boars… and they’re coming after you next. Not only have they become more common, but they now fight back when attacked. Choosing peace with them instead? Hold one and it’ll peck at nearby opponents! You’ll also notice glowing chickens called Loot Chickens. Like crows (whom the chickens spared), these chickens carry loot!"

Here's the full list of challenges players can complete and how to do it.

Avian Ambush Fortnite challenge guide

Here are the seven challenges:

Throw chickens (5)

Slide for 30 meters continuously while holding a chicken

Open a Vault while holding a chicken

Hunt a Loot Chicken or Crow (2)

Fly with a chicken for 20 meters in a single flight

Catch a chicken in different matches (3)

Bounce on a tire, umbrella, or Web Bouncer 3 consecutive times while holding a chicken

The first one is pretty straightforward, though it should be noted that it has to be five different chickens. Once Fortnite gamers find and pick up a chicken, they can look for the nearest slope and slide down the slope to satisfy the second one.

For the vault challenge, players should land near a Seven vault and look for a chicken to limit the amount of travel with the bird.

Vaults can be opened with a chicken (Image via Epic Games)

Loot chickens will glow just like crows (still present) and attack players, making them reasonably easy to kill and loot.

Flying with a chicken for 20 meters is pretty tricky. Fortnite players need to find something high that overlooks something low.

The rock structures in the desert portion of the map (several good ones near Rocky Reels) are an excellent place to try this one.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also with the Avian Ambush Wild Week it is now possible for Klombos to sneeze out Chickens when fed. Also with the Avian Ambush Wild Week it is now possible for Klombos to sneeze out Chickens when fed.

Players will need to play three matches at a minimum for the penultimate challenge. The final one can be completed in many places, but it's best to land near a POI or landmark and look for umbrellas or tires to bounce on.

Upon completing all of this, Fortnite gamers will have earned a lot of Chapter 3 Season 1 XP.

