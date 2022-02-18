What to expect during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is expected to end with a massive live event that will propel the storyline forward. The Foundation, along with Seven, has had control over the island ever since the 'flip.'

However, it seems like a battle over control is soon going to ensue as the Imagined Order marks a return to the island.

The next fortnite season is rumored to be about the "Reality Wars" between the Imagined Order (IO) and The Seven. This is very similar to last chapter- Shadow VS Ghost.

The clash might also be an all-out war between the two sides, which is expected to be the main highlight of the Chapter 3 Season 1 live event in the game. While there is no official notice on any upcoming live events, the current events in the game could very well lead to a live event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Imagined Order and Seven might come head-to-head in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event

Dr Slone, the leader of the Imagined Order, is returning with all her might to take control over the island from the Foundation and the Seven. From opening an underground facility called Covert Canyon to bringing in a new boss at the headquarters called Gunnar, IO is prepping heavily for a clash with the Seven.



Well, at least these Hulk Buster Smasher give our hero a huge boost in strength!

Well, We got a new location called Covert Cavern with a brand new boss named Gunnar and there he is having a fist fight with one of our heroes. wait a sec. Well, at least these Hulk Buster Smasher give our hero a huge boost in strength!

The Seven is also a well prepped side and will definitely not take things casually from the IO. They put up a good fight against the Cube Queen in Chapter 2 Season 8, and are quite capable of outsmarting Dr Slone and her army once again.

Ever since Artemis flipped into the new reality, Seven has held control of it and Imagined Order (IO) has been playing catch up. IO drills have started to appear on the island and these drills are expected to play a huge part in the upcoming clash between the IO and Seven.





In the Monarch trailer this building has already gone, further confirming this is where another of the sinkholes should be!



There is a sinkhole that is planned to demolish the Seven Outpost VI (centre one) later in season. In the Monarch trailer this building has already gone, further confirming this is where another of the sinkholes should be!

With Chapter 3 Season 2 already leaked to be in development, loopers can expect the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event to be centered around a huge clash between the IO and the Seven, which will lead on to Season 2.

